On March 15, Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, said, "For a while, life is not going to be how it used to be in the United States. We have to just accept that if we want to do what's best for the American public."
March 15 seems like a lifetime ago, doesn’t it? In just one short month, we’ve seen life as we know it turned upside down. The COVID-19 pandemic is the largest global infectious health threat many of us have ever experienced or will ever experience in our lifetime. Its impacts have been devastating in many ways; the loss of life certainly, as well as the loss of livelihoods. We have all been faced with difficult decisions and will continue to face these challenges as the pandemic continues. From our civic leaders making decisions that affect a diverse population to business owners determining how they will keep their employees whole, we are all faced with difficult choices.
For many of us in healthcare, we share a feeling of being “called” to our profession. I am humbled and proud every time I see a story of nurses, respiratory therapists and physicians responding to the call because that is what they do — they take care of those in medical need. Their natural tendency is to run toward people having a healthcare crisis, not run away.
At Bothwell Regional Health Center, our job is to provide care to our community and take care of ill patients. Our team trains for crisis situations, yet the COVID-19 pandemic is a new challenge. No one has the magic playbook on how to win this battle, yet Bothwell is ready. We’ve taken lessons from health organizations in hot zones and established new plans and processes so we are ready when the virus knocks at our door.
The healthcare sector has been fundamentally destabilized due to the need for social distancing which required canceling elective surgeries and routine clinic visits or procedures. The reality is nine rural hospitals shuttered their doors in Missouri since 2014, and that’s without the pandemic. The healthcare industry has been hit hard before, and this might be our hardest battle yet.
While we have lost revenue in the last month, we have not lost hope. Because we have established a line of credit, applied for an advanced payment from Medicare, received settlements owed to us from Medicaid, are in receipt of a stimulus check authorized by Congress, and are making hard decisions to conserve cash – when the time comes, our focus will be on providing care, not on how we are going to pay our bills.
I’m encouraged and thankful every day when I hear of the support we’ve received from the community through supplies, monetary donations and moral support. The partnerships forged in this time of unrest will only strengthen all of us. I am proud of the community I chose to join and hopeful for the future.
Sometimes it’s hard to accept what is best for the whole over the individual, but when it comes to the health of our patients and our community, Bothwell will always choose what is best for the whole. We are and will continue to make the difficult decisions that are necessary to continue to provide for this wonderful community.
Lori Wightman is the Chief Executive Officer of Bothwell Regional Health Center.
