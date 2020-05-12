In the 1870s, Missouri citizens ratified a new constitution that became effective on Nov. 30, 1875. This constitution outlined the operations of the various branches of state government, including the judicial branch. It specified the existence of a state supreme court, the St. Louis court of appeals, the circuit courts, the probate courts, county courts (now called county commissions), and the municipal courts.
The probate courts were charged with presiding over wills and estates, with naming guardians for children and for those deemed unable to care for themselves, and settling bills presented by administrators and executors. Each county was to maintain a probate court and to elect a probate judge every four years; a county could, if it felt it necessary, elect a clerk to assist the judge and to preside in the judge’s absence.
The most common task of the probate court involved overseeing wills and estates to make certain any property was distributed according to the wishes of the deceased and the requirements of the law.
In 1876, the voters of Pettis County elected John A. Lacy to the position of probate judge; in 1880, they elected him to a second term. The 1882 History of Pettis County praised Lacy as a judge whose term was characterized by “forethought and discretion.”
Lacy, like many who moved into Pettis County, came from the upland south. He was born in 1849 in Frederick County, Virginia, son of the Rev. B.F. Lacy, D.D., a Presbyterian minister lauded as “an able and devout expounder of the gospel.” Lacy was raised by his grandmother, Mrs. Jane Alexander of Lexington, Virginia, after his mother’s death when he was an infant.
Unlike many lawyers during the 19th century who acquired their knowledge by “reading law” with a practicing attorney, Lacy received a formal education. He attended Washington and Lee University, graduating in 1869, and studied law at the University of Virginia, graduating in 1871.
The year of his graduation from law school, Lacy and his father both moved to Pettis County, Missouri. The Rev. Lacy became affiliated with the Presbyterian Church in Sedalia, and his son entered the law firm of Phillips and Vest, one of Sedalia’s most prestigious law firms.
In 1873, Lacy married his sweetheart from Lexington, Virginia, Elizabeth Myers, daughter of John Myers, a prominent broker from Lexington. The couple would have three children — Susan M., John A., and Henry Blain.
Like many men of his time, Lacy was active in a fraternal order. He was active in the local chapter of the Knights of Pythias and served as past grand chancellor of the local group. He was chosen to represent Missouri in the Knights of Pythias’ Supreme Lodge of the World.
Lacy was known throughout the area for his “genial disposition and rare social qualities,” attributes that made him a “popular member of the bar” and won him a “host of friends.” More important than his disposition, however, were his “moral instincts” that he held steadfastly.
His firm morality and skill as an attorney made him “equal to every emergency” and difficult case he handled as probate judge. The people of Pettis County, the 1882 History suggested, could be “proud of a man who has served them so well.”
