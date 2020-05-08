Community means neighbors, family and friends, church and school. It means where we work, the stores where we shop, the restaurants where we eat and where we go to enjoy ourselves and relax. It’s the everyday moments, and probably the things I’ve taken for granted until now, that make me thankful to be a member of this community.
COVID-19 has disrupted our community and forced changes on us all, but these changes are to help keep us safe. As the complex manager of the Tyson Sedalia facility, safety is my top priority. It’s a question I ask myself every day: how do I help keep all 1,800 Tyson team members safe? How do we – a major employer and an essential business – operate in the best interest of our workers and consumers?
I assure you we’re working hard to protect our team members during this ever-changing situation, while also ensuring we continue fulfilling our critical role of helping feed people across the country and keeping thousands employed. We check all our team members’ temperatures and require they wear protective face coverings. We’ve implemented social distancing measures, such as installing workstation dividers and barriers in our breakrooms, and we are deep cleaning our facilities daily. In March, we relaxed our attendance policy to encourage people to stay home when they’re sick and we continue to remind them to follow CDC guidelines at home as well as at work.
Our team members have mandatory health care coverage and we’ve made changes by waiving a five consecutive day waiting period for Short Term Disability and increased coverage to 90% of normal pay until June 30 so employees can receive pay while they’re sick with the flu or COVID-19. In addition, we’re waiving the co-pay, co-insurance and deductible for doctor visits for COVID-19 testing as well as eliminating pre-approval or preauthorization steps. We’ve waived co-pays for the use of telemedicine and are relaxing refill limits for 30-day prescriptions of maintenance medication.
Also, the company is now offering $120 million in “thank you bonuses” for 116,000 U.S. frontline workers and truckers, up from the $60 million announced in early April. The company is moving up the first $500 bonus payment to early May. The second $500 bonus will be paid in July.
No one should be fearful to go to work. Because our plant is already laser focused on food safety efforts, I believe it’s one of the safest places for a person to be. I want everyone in this community to know we are committed to maintaining a safe working environment at Tyson Foods.
It’s during these times of uncertainty when communities come together to support and help one another and we’re proud to be part of a community that does just that.
I am honored to represent the Tyson team in Sedalia. They show up and do their job every day to help feed our families, our community and our nation. Thank you, Tyson team members, for everything you do!
Alan Johnston is the Tyson Foods Complex Manager in Sedalia.
