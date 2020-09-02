During the latter half of the 19th century, the election process was marred by several issues.
One of these issues concerned who was allowed to vote. Women, especially educated women, had been demanding the right to vote since the Seneca Falls Convention held in Seneca Falls, New York, in 1848, but had not been successful. Black men were granted the right to vote by the Fifteenth Amendment to the Constitution that had been ratified in 1870. Although some southern states imposed many barriers to their voting, in Pettis County, Black men actively participated in the election process.
Another issue was alcohol consumption during voting. In the 1830s and 1840s, Pettis Countians Mentor Thomson and Martha Smith complained about drunkenness during voting. Temperance advocates increasingly called for the bars to be closed on Election Day. However, lawmakers had thus far refused to act and alcohol was still readily available on Election Day in Pettis County.
A third issue, more subtle but more difficult to overcome, was the press and its commentary on candidates. Insinuation and innuendo often replaced unbiased reporting of issues, causing many to vote without fully knowing the candidates or their stands on various issues.
The city elections in the spring of 1881 show all of these problems. City aldermen were being elected; one of the candidates was William Riley. The 1880 census shows Riley to be an immigrant from Ireland, a “capitalist,” married with two children, and living on West Main Street.
According to the local newspapers, Riley was able to lend money to various people, raise money to help those in need, and own rental properties. He owned the Riley Hotel at 212-214 W. Main St., an institution that catered to “drummers,” as traveling salesmen, were then known.
Riley also owned a building on West Second Street that was rented to the city for use as a courtroom. City officials claimed the building was structurally unsound, but Riley countered with architects’ assessments that it was sound. Riley also owned several properties in and around Sedalia used for less than moral purposes, including “the Farm,” a brothel just to the west of the city limits managed by Sallie Hicks.
Riley was a Republican and, in 1881, was running for alderman. J. West Goodwin, editor of the Bazoo, was an outspoken Democrat willing to use his paper to support the candidates of his choice and to disparage those he opposed. In April 1881, he referred to Riley as a “man without character or principles,” known to “rent property to prostitutes.” The charge of renting property to prostitutes was correct; the comments on his character were unsubstantiated.
Goodwin further alleged that Riley was plying Black voters with free drinks to encourage them to vote for him. Most Blacks at the time were Republicans, believing that the party of Lincoln best represented their interests. According to Goodwin, Riley used the Blacks’ party affiliation to his advantage and helped his cause with alcohol. This charge was supported by information from other papers.
According to Goodwin, Riley further received help from local prostitutes, including Dell Gates, whose “influence might prove beneficial” to his election. Goodwin fails to explain how Dell’s influence might help.
The Black vote and the use of alcohol at the polls, combined with Goodwin’s character assassination, made a powerful argument against Riley that substituted for substantive analysis of his position on Sedalia’s problems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.