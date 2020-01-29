“Hypocrite!” It is a word that I hear often, used mostly by people who have become frustrated with others. It is an easy word to throw out when you feel slighted. I’m going to put myself in the hot seat for this one.
Me to myself: “Oh, my gosh! You’re going 40 mph in a 55 mph zone!”
Also me: “Please, Darren! Don’t drive fast! Every time you hit a bump it’s killing me!” This happened as we were on our way to the hospital when my appendix ruptured.
Me: “Can you turn that corner any slower?”
Also me: “Listen, Buddy, get off of my rear end! Don’t you know that I have my granddaughter’s birthday cupcakes in the floorboard of this car?”
Me: “Wow! He has put on some weight!”
Also me: “I’ve put on 40 pounds!”
Me: “I haven’t seen ‘so and so’ at church for quite some time.”
Also me: “Eh, I’m really tired this week. Let’s stay home. The Chiefs are on at noon.”
Me: “I wonder why they would cancel school today?”
Also me: “Don’t people realize that small children have to stand on the side of icy roads in the dark to wait for the bus?”
Me to my kids: “Read your Bibles. You’ll find the answers there!”
Also me: “I haven’t picked up my Bible in weeks!”
Me to my son: “You have to start watching how much you spend impulsively.”
Also me: “Hello, Amazon Prime!”
I think by now you understand my point. The definition of the word hypocrisy is, “The practice of claiming to have moral standards or beliefs to which one’s own behavior does not conform; pretense.”
How often to do we do these things and never think about it? It happens to me all the time. In my journey to obtain inner peace, I have found that becoming less judgmental of others is going to have to move into my heart. I don’t consider myself super judgmental but after long consideration, I realize that I have much room to grow.
Carl Jung, a Swiss psychiatrist who founded Analytical Psychiatry, has this to say about hypocrisy: “It is under all circumstances an advantage to be in full possession of one’s personality, otherwise the repressed elements will only crop up as a hindrance elsewhere, not just at some unimportant point, but at the very spot where we are most sensitive. If people can be educated to see the shadow-side of their nature clearly, it may be hoped that they will also learn to understand and love their fellow men better. A little less hypocrisy and a little more self-knowledge can only have good results in respect to our neighbor; for we are all too prone to transfer to our fellows the injustice and violence we inflict upon our own natures.”
I don’t want to be too “churchy” with you, but for me personally, Romans 2:3 always scares the tar out of me. It says, “Do you suppose, O man – you who judge those who practice such things and yet do them yourself – that you will escape the judgement of God?” This makes the hair stand up on the back of my neck because I know without a doubt that I am guilty. How can I find inner peace if I’m making a practice of being a hypocrite while accusing others (mostly in my mind) of being one? It can’t work out well for me.
I appreciate what Carl Jung said about self-knowledge. Do we really know ourselves or are we afraid to? If we take serious time to record a self-inventory of our thoughts and behaviors, what might we find that would sadden us about ourselves? It’s tough. I’m telling you from my own experience. Some of the things I have recognized about myself have been quite humbling. However, remember that I told you I crave inner peace and in order to get there I have to walk through the flames, not around them.
However, I also recognize I am and always will be an imperfect person. I will have those moments of hypocrisy. The key for me is to recognize when I’m doing it and try better the next time. I will never be perfect, and accepting that is also a part of obtaining inner peace. Practicing these understandings in harmony with each other will most likely be the way I approach it. I suspect that it will be a long journey, but nothing good comes easy. I’ll just chip away at it like a knife on a boulder and eventually, I may end up carving something beautiful.
