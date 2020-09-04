The coronavirus has affected every aspect of life today, including Sedalia’s recycling program.
Recycling in the city has been suspended since March, and it’s anybody’s guess when it will resume.
Brenda Ardrey, city director of public works, told me, ”The mayor and council have not made a decision on a restart for our recycling program, so for the most part we’re in a holding pattern.”
Ardrey said various factors are affecting that decision. The extra strains being put on the waste-collection system due to more people staying at home for medical and other reasons is one.
“The volume of material coming from each home is higher,” Ardrey said. That means both the gray and the blue carts are needed to handle the trash load.
Another factor relates to safety. Ardrey said materials from homes where people have been quarantined for health reasons might contain infectious matter, which could endanger sanitation workers. For that reason, she said, it’s not advisable to handle previously recyclable materials, nor to stockpile them.
“The safest option right now is to minimize human contact with waste by landfilling, and getting potentially infectious material covered as soon as possible,” Ardrey said.
Recycling only makes sense if there’s a buyer for such materials, but Ardrey said the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll there as well, including U.S. exports of recyclables. There simply is “no ready market” for recyclables today, she said.
In time, that market will come back, and when it does it would be beneficial if more Sedalians got aboard with recycling. The city inaugurated it in October of 2017 after a majority of city residents said they were in favor of it when the city surveyed them. Yet only around 35% of city residents were actually recycling before it was suspended, Ardrey said.
That number needs to double for the city to reach the break-even point, she said, which is about all cities can expect considering the unreliability of the recycling market. “It’s a commodity market, and there’s volatility in prices,” Ardrey pointed out.
The main benefit for cities in recycling comes from savings, not earnings, she added, citing such things as reduced landfill costs and fewer sanitation workers. Sedalia’s landfill is owned by the Waste Corporation of America.
As for restarting Sedalia’s recycling program, it appears that it, like so much in America these days, won’t be returning to normal until we all do. When that will happen also is anybody’s guess.
My Aug. 15 column incorrectly stated the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in favor of the Little Sisters of the Poor was unanimous. The vote was 7-2.
