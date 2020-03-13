As we pack our lives into boxes, we’ve had fun looking at what we’ve accumulated over the years and then forgotten about. Because this is Women’s History Month, and this is the 100th anniversary of women’s being magnanimously recognized by the men in charge as real people and charitably being granted the right to vote, I’ve enjoyed going down women’s memory lane looking at my mother’s Bobbsey Twins and Nancy Drew books.
The Bobbsey Twins books were copyrighted in 1928, and I loved them from the time I could read. I buried my nose in those books every day until I had read them all, and then I started again. Stories of the adventures of a family’s two sets of twins, the books took me places I never anticipated going. I went with Nan and Bert and Flossie and Freddie to, among other places, a lighthouse, a houseboat, the seashore, summer camp, and a circus!
I was eager for Emily to love the Bobbsey Twins as I had, so I began reading them to her when she was about five. The first night, I read Chapter 1 and was startled at this: “Sometimes Papa Bobbsey called Flossie his little Fat Fairy, which always made her laugh.” Things had certainly changed! No girl, NO GIRL, wants to be called fat! I debated whether to read aloud the next sentence, when Papa labels Freddie the “Fat Fireman”; I decided to read it, because if the girl is fat, the boy should be, too.
The next night, I started reading Chapter 2, entitled “Rope Jumping, and What Followed.” The chapter begins with the boys’ playing football and graduates to the girls’ jumping rope. I read until the girls were told not to jump rope too much or they would get sick. Then I told Emily we were finished for the night. Boys could play football all they wanted, but girls couldn’t jump rope? I wanted Emily to think that girls could jump rope all they wanted – and maybe play football, too. That was the last we read of the Bobbsey Twins books.
Now, Nancy Drew was another story. Mother’s Nancy Drew books were published in 1930, and I have had them with me from the time I left home. Nancy Drew is a smart girl who gets involved in mysteries. In the old books, she has a blue “roadster,” wears “frocks,” and enjoys spending time with her friends George and Bess and her boyfriend Ned Nickerson. Her father, Carson Drew, is a lawyer who sometimes assists her in solving her mysteries.
Just like with the Bobbsey Twins, I dived right into Nancy Drew and read every one of those books, over and over. I loved them. I wanted to be her.
Unlike the Bobbsey girls, though, Nancy Drew is independent, clever, strong, and practical. I guided Emily toward reading those books, but as much as I hoped she would love them as I did, she was lukewarm. Interestingly, though, she wants me to keep both sets.
Of course, I am keeping them. Not only do they remind me of my reading history, they are an accurate look at women’s history for the past 100 years. Whereas in 1928, we were generally thought of as fragile flowers, told not to worry our pretty little heads about business or “man’s work,” and expected to be mother, housewife, and perfectly coiffed and made-up marriage partner, a few outliers showed that women can be smart and powerful and individualistic.
When I was reading about the Bobbsey girls and Nancy Drew, women had started to look at what they wanted to do rather than what society expected them to do. When I graduated from high school in 1971, my parents told me I could be anything I wanted to be. In 1978, one-third of the students in my law school class were women. I became an elected judge. Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State, Senator from New York, First Lady, and ran for President, receiving over 63,000,000 votes. Women have come a long way from being the “Fat Fairy.” I hope I live long enough to see where they go. I plan to do just that.
