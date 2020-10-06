As I sat down to write today, I thought about all the subjects that I could write about.
I could write about politics, but that would make me sad or angry, or both. I could write about the weather which is good today, but we all know that will change. I could write about rummage sales, something I have always enjoyed, but this year with COVID, my wife and I have stayed away from them because of the need to stay away from crowds.
I finally decided there was only one thing to write about, and that was things connected to my birthday, which comes up the seventh of October.
I was born in 1938, which makes me old enough to remember all the wars that have come along since that date. Not good memories, but you can’t choose your history after it has already happened. I remember all the presidents since that — oh wait I promised myself I wouldn’t go down that path.
I remember a lot of cars that have changed so much through the years that kids from those far away days of my youth would not recognize them if you sent one back in time to those days. I am old enough to remember when there were no television sets, and radio was king of entertainment. I can also remember when the Sedalia Democrat felt like it weighed 20 pounds on Sunday morning, and had a huge comic section. I remember watching the lights of the Uptown Theater marquee chasing each other around the title of movies I loved back then.
At my age, I can fondly remember a lot of loved ones who are now gone. I can remember the days when families would get together for picnics, and Sunday dinners, again in those days without televisions. I remember my grandmother Wickliffe making mine and her other grandchildren’s clothes out of flour sacks on an old Treadle Sewing Machine, and my mother washing on an old wringer washing machine. I remember the huge busses that you could ride to town for only a nickel, and the yellow cabs that would take you anywhere in town for very little. I remember Tullis Hall, Freeze Dairy, and the A&W Root Beer stand just down the road from where I lived as a kid.
I could go on until I ran out of paper on all the things I have seen since that first day on earth in 1938. Like everyone else, I have lived through both good and bad times in my soon to be 82 years, and I believe I can say there were more good times than bad.
I did realize something the other day as I watched a commercial on TV; you know you are getting older when your childhood heroes are selling arthritis medicine.
