The drawn-out impeachment process concluded on Feb. 5, when the Senate voted to acquit President Trump of both articles of impeachment sent over by the House of Representatives.
That was a foregone conclusion, just as the House vote to impeach the president was a foregone conclusion. Regardless, the script mandated by the Constitution had to be played out to the end.
For that, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi bears the main responsibility. Had she stuck with her initial instincts, which were sound, her party’s assault on the body politic could have been avoided.
In a newspaper interview last March, Pelosi stated her reasons for opposing impeachment:
“I’m not for impeachment. Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path…”
I rarely agree with Nancy Pelosi, but I did when I read her remarks. I only wish she had stood by them. Despite the speaker’s words of caution, the far-left wing of the Democratic House caucus, which was out for blood — Donald Trump’s blood — demanded that impeachment go forward.
At that point, Pelosi had two choices: to stand her ground or cave in to the radicals. Unfortunately, she chose the second option.
The House’s two articles of impeachment fell far short of “compelling,” never mind “overwhelming.” Nor was the whole business “bipartisan” by a long shot. It was basically a political hit job, which I think most of the country recognizes.
Even though House Democrats knew impeachment would go nowhere in the Senate, they did it anyway, hoping the payoff would come in the November elections.
Were that the case, one would expect President Trump’s poll numbers to take a dive. Instead, they’re going up. At least three post-acquittal polls gave the president a 49% job-approval rating, his highest to date.
If those numbers persist, or improve, into November, Pelosi’s fateful decision could end up costing her party control of the House of Representatives and possibly President Trump’s re-election. That would be a high price to pay for not standing firm against impeachment.
The divisiveness the speaker cited was on full display at Trump’s State of the Union speech – with none other than Pelosi herself playing the leading role by ripping up the president’s speech after he was finished. For his part, Trump refused to shake hands with her as he mounted the podium.
I’ve never seen such mutual animosity between the two parties. It was there before impeachment but has gotten much worse because of it. Mix that in with an election year, and we may be in for a rough ride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.