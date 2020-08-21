Last week, I ran into someone who recognized me under the mask and said she always reads my columns. “How do you find things to write about?” I answered honestly: I really don’t know.
Another person told me that she looked forward to reading what I write, that it was almost like reading my diary. I’ve never had a diary, but as I look back over these columns and the blog I published from Afghanistan, I can see her point. Many of the things I’ve written about are personal, or painful, or things that have affected me more than I may have recognized at the time. Max says that I’m telling stories.
I suppose that is the best way to look at it. Most writing, including mine, tells a story of some sort. It starts at the beginning and winds its way through a sequence of events leading to a conclusion – a moral or other meaningful end.
I’ve been thinking about my writing because a topic keeps emerging, and I keep ignoring it, deciding that others would be more entertaining (hoping for a shower stall), or more thought-provoking (Missouri’s legislature’s ignoring the voters), or more mundane (dinner at Colton’s oh-so-long-ago on a Thursday night).
Today, though, that topic wins: Depression.
My great-uncle’s wife died on Christmas Day in 1997. That day, I figured our lives would change, and I was right.
My great-uncle (we called him “Unky”) had, shortly after their marriage, suffered a stroke that left him moving and speaking slowly. Rather than encourage him to exercise and move about, Nestel coddled him, treating him like the most precious child in the world, saying, in a little, wheedling voice, things such as, “Huuuunnneeey, would you like another glass of pink lemonade?” “Lord,” I thought, “I hope my husband won’t expect me to bring him pink lemonade all the time.”
Max doesn’t, but that’s beside the point.
Unky had no family other than Mother, my grandmother, Libby, and I. Caring for Unky fell to us when Nestel died. He was incapable of living alone, and my grandmother was living with my mother at the time. Our home had stairs, and Libby lived in a small house. We had to find a place for Unky in a nursing home.
I didn’t then recognize the emotional pain that move brought. During that next year of upheaval, I found myself feeling “blue,” easily frustrated, not reading my beloved books, finding solace in work, and being uncommunicative. It finally dawned on me that I was depressed. I found a helpful counselor, began an exercise program, and took an antidepressant for a while. A year later, I was feeling better and finally found my way back to “normal.”
I experienced that same depression a year after Mother died. I had thought I was inured to the idea of her dying, as I had been watching her decline for three years, but apparently, depression has a devious way of sneaking up on a person.
Now, I find myself again fighting both ennui and hopelessness. You know things are bad when an optometrist’s visit is something to be celebrated (I really like my optometrist), when a trip to the Post Office is a treat because of a pleasant conversation with the helpful clerk, when a quick trip to Costco for essentials is like a weekend away.
I miss being with people. I miss book club. I miss talking across the table with someone. I miss hugging my friends. I miss choir practice and singing in church. The longing for a more engaging and social life causes me to feel irritation more quickly than usual, though I know the irritation originates from the futility of this hideous depression.
I know that sometime, sometime, we will be able to resume the things we now miss. It can’t come too soon for me. So. I will fight depression once again and look forward to the day I realize I am feeling better. I hope that you, too, will embrace the feeling of joy when this heaviness, this loneliness, is lifted. In the meantime, I will continue writing my “stories,” my diary, hoping that you like to read them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.