Coronavirus. COVID-19. Are you tired of hearing about it yet? I certainly am.
It’s not that I don’t take it seriously, I take it very seriously. My father lives with me and is immunocompromised. I have to think about his safety because as we have seen, this virus takes a heavy toll on the elderly.
With that in mind, my family will take the information we have been given and put the advice of professionals to work. We will minimize our contact with crowds, wash our hands regularly, change our clothes when we come home, wash our jackets every couple of days, etc.
What we will not do, and what I am most tired of seeing, is hoard common items. The panic that has encompassed our community has been outrageous and unnecessary.
As of this writing, there are five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri. There are none in Pettis County. Yet, for some reason, there is no toilet paper, no paper towels, no rice, soup, tuna or ginger paste. Honestly? Who took all of the ginger paste? But the biggest problem is the lack of diapers, wipes and formula for our youngest, most fragile people.
Parents of babies and toddlers are panicking because they don’t have the things that are necessary to sustain life. Formula is far different from toilet paper. I can make due without that for a while, but women who cannot breastfeed will not be able to. How can we do this to one another? How do we justify hoarding the most basic of necessities?
If you should happen to contract COVID-19, there are ways that you can obtain your weekly necessities without ever leaving your house. There are grocery stores in our community that now offer home delivery. You’ll have family, friends and neighbors who can gather those things for you and leave them outside your front door. If you don’t have anyone to do that, you can always contact the Pettis County Health Department and they will help find someone who can get those things for you.
Instead, our panic has led to greed. Survival of the fittest and our “fight or flight” instincts have kicked into high gear without having thought things through.
The consequences of doing this may take a toll on you in other ways. Did you put all of these things on a credit card? Did you use the money that you might have needed to make a house payment or to pay another bill in order to hoard toilet paper, diapers and formula? When will that catch up with you? Have you made a plan to pay these other bills that will suddenly become equally as important at the end of the month?
In a few short weeks we will have moved past this virus, yet the consequences that we might suffer because we panicked may well impact us financially much harder than we ever intended. And for what? Toilet paper and ginger paste?
I, along with the many others who did not panic, implore those of you who did to do two things: First, consider selling off some of the items you hoarded at the same price you paid for them in order to recoup some of your money. Second, please don’t do it again.
If we cannot put others above ourselves, let’s at least see each other as equals who require the same basic things. Let’s consider our beautiful humanity the most important part of our lives. Let’s love our neighbors as ourselves. Let’s check on each other and keep lines of communication open with those who are at an increased risk of experiencing the dire effects of this virus that most of us will not.
I am being cautious and respectful of the potential negative effects of this virus and it does cause some angst within me. However, the results of the unnecessary panicked and overly fearful people who have created a heavy toll on others has created more fear within me than the virus has.
Don’t worry about me. I bulk shop at Sam’s Club, so I have toilet paper. My family is doing fine. But there are others who are not. Let’s come together and make sure that everyone has what they need to make it through these next few weeks.
However, If you are hoarding ginger paste, I will gladly purchase a tube from you. I have a recipe I would like to try.
