Somewhere here at home is a picture of my mother, my BFF Susan, her mother Hazel, and me. We’re all in bathing suits, and we are sitting in Hazel and Joe’s backyard. Susan is about 15 months old, and I am 9 months old, which means our mothers are 26. That’s how long Hazel, the one remaining connection to my blissful childhood, has been a part of my life.
Sunday, Susan called to tell me that Sweet Hazie, as Joe called her, had breathed her last. Susan had told me that the end was near, but I foolishly thought that I would have some time to collect my thoughts before Hazel, one of the most important adults in my childhood, decided that she had endured enough time on Earth without the love of her life, Papa Joe, who left us in May.
Hazel was, in many ways, a second mother to me. She fed me cereal on Saturday mornings after I spent Friday nights with Susan, and when I poured too much milk into the bowl, instead of looking at me as if I were a careless child, she graciously offered me more cereal to eat with the milk. She “doctored” my knee after I sliced it open on a rock when Susan and I were jumping around playing cheerleader. Hazel gave me “the look” when, as an impossible junior high schooler, I chatted in church. And the list goes on.
Hazel grew up in meager circumstances around Thayer, and her past guided her life. Oregon County was poor, named one year as the poorest county per capita in the country, so many people who shopped at Joe and Hazel’s dime store couldn’t afford what they needed. I suspect Hazel, who worked at the store, made sure some of those people got what they needed anyway. I once saw her surreptitiously slipping a pair of gloves into Calbert’s mother’s pocket. Her hands were bare and red from the cold, and gloves were the last thing on her mind. Calbert had leukemia. I watched as Hazel gave her the gloves and then bawled after Calbert’s mother had left the store.
Hazel was also fun. She was cute as a bug, and had a twinkle in her eye, an infectious laugh, and an insouciant wink. She was a notoriously bad driver, probably because she loved to talk and did so, often without seeming to breathe, when she was driving a car. She often raised her eyebrows at Susan and me, saying, “You GIRLS!” when we said something silly. Just thinking about that makes me smile. It was easy to smile around Hazel.
Hazel and Joe also were a good example of what marriage could be. I saw them always treat each other with kindness, respect, and obvious love. They were absolutely and visibly devoted to each other, acting as if each of them was the best thing to happen to the other. I always hoped that I would be able to have that kind of marriage.
After we left Thayer and Susan left for college, Hazel started gardening with gusto. She wanted to can salsa and green beans, so Joe built her a canning kitchen in their basement. She showed off her garden to Max and me when, though Max didn’t know it, I was seeking Joe and Hazel’s approval of the man I would marry. They approved. On one visit, they sent us home with monkey grass that now forms a border around our back patio.
A few years ago, I drove Mother and Susan and Hazel to Kansas City, and we had lunch together. The indignity of their brains’ slowly robbing them of who they were had begun to take hold, and Susan and I wanted them to be together one last time. They talked and laughed and laughed and talked, and the burden of their aging seemed to disappear – at least for a few hours. We promised that we would again meet, but their advancing disease had other ideas.
And now, she is gone. Though I’m sad, I’m happy to envision Joe and Hazel together again, looking all googly-eyed at each other. That’s the way it should be.
