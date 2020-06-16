You matter.
“Your beauty and love chase after me every day of my life.” – Psalms 23:6
As I was reading “Chasing Vines” by Beth Moore, she reminded me of this:
Your work matters. Your gifts matter. Your tears matter. Your pain matters. Your joy matters. Your hopes matter. Your dreams matter. Your success matters. Your failures matter. Your relationships matter. Your memories matter. Your childhood matters. Your past matters. Your future matters. Your present matters.
Even as I type this, it gives me chills to know that although I am so insignificant; just a speck of sand in the world, everything about me matters.
My work is not only my job, it is who I am. I am a wife, a daughter, a mother, a grandmother, an aunt, a friend, a salesperson, an encourager and a soldier in the army of God.
It has always been difficult for me to find and acknowledge my “gifts.” I try to be approachable, kind, encouraging, a life teacher and learner. I love to put my thoughts into words, and I love to hug.
I have had my share of tears. Each one has taught me many different things. What to do and what not to do; that death is a significant part of life and that life is fragile. I have cried tears of joy that have made the depth of my love evident.
Pain is an inevitable part of life. We all experience pain in different ways, whether it be physical or emotional. I am not an exception and have carried the weight of pain heavily at times, as we all have. The simple realization that my pain matters makes it worth carrying.
My joy! Remember I expressed I was going to place my focus on finding my joy this year? During this tumultuous time it has been difficult, but when I see the smiling faces of my children and grandchildren, my cup flows over.
My hopes and dreams are personal as I’m sure yours are. The only way that I can make my hopes and dreams matter is to push forward toward my goals daily. They matter.
My success can be measured in so many ways. Who have I helped today? How do I treat others? Do I make a positive impact on their lives? It makes me happy to see some of the fruits of my labor come to fruition. Yes, my success matters.
My failures have taught me more than my successes. If we don’t fail, how can we learn? I have experienced many failures and each time I fail, I have a choice. I can bury my head or hold it high, take the consequences and learn from them. I have learned to take on the latter of the two because I don’t want to repeat a failure. Failures matter.
My relationships with people throughout my life have swung the pendulum left to right. Successful relationships require hard work. Love doesn’t just happen on its own. It requires the determination of two people, whether in a spousal relationship or a friendship. There are ups and downs that must be handled delicately in order for the relationship to be successful. I have failed at some and succeeded in others. I have learned from both.
Memories are both good and bad for all of us. What we do with them matters. We can be held back by bad memories when we choose to sit inside them and muster. We think of ways that we can retaliate or just get even with someone who has made us feel weak or subpar. I have learned to let them go like releasing a balloon into the sky. I have freed myself of bad memories. They do nothing to propel me forward, so they matter. Good memories are kept in a treasure box inside my heart. They are my go-to thoughts when I am feeling down. They help propel me forward. They matter.
My childhood matters a great deal. I have both good and bad recollections but my childhood formed the person I am today. My childhood was rocky, inconsistent and often scary. It taught me all of the things I never wanted my children to experience and I am thankful for that.
My past has had to be peeled apart like an onion. Many of you understand this. In order to determine our future, we have to dissect the past and find what was good and what was not so good. It matters.
My future matters a lot. It goes back to my hopes and dreams. My future looks much different than my past because I continue to grow daily. Yesterday is no longer here, which leads me to my present.
I am here. At this very moment, I am here. I am using one of my gifts to share with you some things I hope will challenge you to stop and reflect on your own life. This is my present. I hope that it has been a gift to you.
