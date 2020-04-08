The Central Presbyterian Church had occupied a two-story brick building with a raised basement at 120 E. Fifth St. for several years when it sold the building to the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army had been active in Sedalia since the 1880s, although it was not appreciated when it began its work.
J. West Goodwin of the Sedalia Bazoo mocked the local Salvation Army Band whose music was, to say the least, raucous and out-of-tune. Stronger criticism came from the Sedalia Democrat, who printed numerous diatribes against a Christian organization that ministered to both the poor and sinners.
Over the years, attitudes toward the Salvation Army gradually changed as residents recognized the good work the Army did among the poor, the sick, and the homeless, no matter what their religious affiliation. Local papers began to print articles noting the Army’s work and to advertise its revival meetings and other programs.
When the Salvation Army began its work in Sedalia, it maintained headquarters in various buildings on Main Street. In 1930, when the Army purchased the building on East Lamine, the first service hosted there was covered by the press.
The Sedalia Democrat noted the building had been somewhat remodeled; the Sunday School classrooms on the second floor had been redone to form an apartment for the local commander Ensign Brewer, his wife, and their infant son. The basement had been converted into a relief center where meals could be prepared and food supplies for the poor stocked.
The first service, described in an article on Dec. 10, 1930, was followed by a week-long series of revival meetings with local ministers serving as speakers.
A year later, in December 1921, the Army hosted a formal dedication of the building. Approximately 500 people braved a cold rainy day to attend, though some left because they could not be seated, despite the number of extra chairs brought in.
The dedication showed off the improvements made to the building during the past year, including painting of interior rooms, the addition of a concrete walkway and improved parking area at the rear of the building, and the erection of two flagpoles at the front. The crowd toured the building and expressed appreciation for the improvements.
The dedication service included a flag raising conducted by members of the National Guard while the St. Louis Salvation Army Band played patriotic music. The Salvation Army flag was raised to the accompaniment of the hymn “Onward Christian Soldiers.” Many speakers thanked the Salvation Army for its work, and the Kiwanis and Rotary Clubs and the State Fair Board sent greetings.
Salvation Army Commander William McIntyre of Chicago, the main speaker of the day, praised the Salvation Army for the work he remembered from his days working with the soldiers in France during the Great War. The Daughters of the American Revolution presented the temple with an American flag, and the Helen G. Steele Music Club chorus sang two numbers.
The Salvation Army continued its work hosting regular Sunday worship, helping victims of disasters, hosting Sunday School classes, providing food, blankets, and coal to the poor, ministering to the sick, and assisting the troubled and anxious.
The Army has moved its headquarters but continues its good works in Sedalia and beyond.
