Even though it has been way been too hot recently, the fall season is in full swing. Pumpkin spice everything is back in stores, the haunted houses, pumpkin patches and corn mazes are open and school has been in session for a while.
I have been out of high school for a couple of years now (fine, several years). A lot has changed since the early 2000s but it seems that some things remain the same, such as the fight against dress code rules and subsequent violations. Every year I was in school, a large portion of female students would get in trouble for dress code violations of one kind or another. Dress codes always confused me and other students because it seemed like the rules and enforcement varied wildly from day to day and from teacher to teacher. Plus, when I went to Smith-Cotton High School, there was no air conditioning and temperatures in classrooms at the beginning of the school year would regularly exceed 100 degrees. So, a lot of female students complained about rules against cooler clothing like tank tops.
In the years since, I have seen dozens of stories in the news about dress codes being enforced in an unfair or just over the top way. Just a couple weeks ago, a high school swimmer in Alaska was disqualified and had a win stripped from her because her school-issued suit was “too revealing” and the referee found it to be distracting. She later had the win reinstated to her record, but still she had to go through what I am sure was a mortifying appeals process.
Plus lots of girls all across the country are getting punished every day for dress code violations. In fact, my boyfriend’s daughter who attends high school in Joplin got threatened with out of school suspension because her shorts were too short. She had worn the shorts in question multiple times to school without a problem and then a teacher decided they were too short. She wasn’t given a warning or threatened with detention — they went straight to out of school suspension threats.
I am not advocating for zero dress codes in schools, but I think overall schools need to take a step back and think about how current dress codes are phrased, how they are enforced and the punishments need to be accessed. They also need to think about what current dress codes indirectly teach students.
In my opinion, by telling girls they need to cover more skin to “prevent distraction” we are teaching females that we exist to be objectified by boys. And we are teaching boys that it’s totally fine to objectify girls based on what they are wearing. We are also teaching girls that boys’ education is inherently more important than theirs when they are threatened with having their education interrupted because of what they wear. I have seen that some schools are transitioning to unisex dress codes, which I really like.
Obviously there needs to be some direction of what kids are wearing because without supervision kids can be really silly, but we need to make sure that we are being fair to both female and male students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.