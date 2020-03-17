The 1882 History of Pettis County describes in great detail the origins of the Old School Presbyterian Church, otherwise known as First Presbyterian Church. It briefly mentions another Presbyterian Church that existed as a result of a schism in the Old School Presbyterian congregation. It also provides some information about the growth and development of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
The Cumberland Presbyterian Church grew out of the Second Great Awakening, an extended revival movement that swept the southern and midwestern states during the first part of the nineteenth century. The movement increased membership in both Methodist and Baptist churches, spurred many social reform movements, and resulted in the development of new denominations, including the Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
The Cumberland Presbyterian Church was headquartered in Tennessee, and was most common in the southern and lower midwestern states. The denomination began its work in Pettis County in 1869 under the leadership of the Reverend R. S. Reed, according to the 1882 History of Pettis County, but “languished” until 1875.
The 1882 History does not explain the reasons for the church’s lack of growth, but notes that in 1875, the Reverend J. W. Riggins held an extended revival meeting called a “protracted” meeting at Georgetown. The meeting resulted in great enthusiasm for the denomination and the movement of the church from
Sedalia to Georgetown.
The congregation grew and elected more officers, including the Reverends W.R. Snoddy and David Hogan, Elders Dr. J. E. Depp, William Ritchey, and Milton Hume, and Deacons Clarke Bouldin, J. H. Kuykindall and Samuel Sprechen. The congregation “prospered” for a few years, then waned.
In 1881, the Cumberland Presbyterian Church reopened in Sedalia under the leadership of the Reverend A. H. Stephens, a graduate of the Theological School of Cumberland University or Lebanon, Tennessee. The church elected Captain S. W. Ritchey and Dr. J. P. Gray as elders and L. M. Trumbull, J E. Ritchey, and W. H. Ritchey as deacons.
The newly reopened church was a vigorous, growing congregation, its members working to further God’s kingdom. Twenty-five members from the earlier Cumberland Presbyterian congregation made up the core group from which the denomination began to grow. By late 1882, the group had 87 members and an average attendance of 150.
Dr. J. P. Gray served as Sunday School Superintendent and L. M. Trumbull served as assistant superintendent, overseeing seventy Sunday School students and eight teachers.
The Ladies’ Aid organization was extremely active, the 1882 History reports. Its officers—President Mrs. D. J. Temple, vice-president Mrs. A. H. Stephens, secretary Miss Ollie Depp, and treasurer Miss Carrie Sprechen—worked to help those the 1882 History described as the “sick, distressed, destitute, and strangers” in the congregation and throughout Sedalia. They hosted regular “sociables” for the pleasure of the congregation and as fundraisers to earn money for their mission work.
The Auxiliary of the Women’s Board of Foreign Missions contained many women also involved in the Ladies’ Aid Society. These women supported churches and hospitals outside the United States by raising money at dinners and bazaars.
Even the children had a mission organization. Miss Mary Flaven organized the children into a “well-conducted” group called the “Little Helpers.”
In October 1881, the members dedicated a new building. Next week’s column tells about the building and its dedication, as well as exploring the identity of the other Presbyterian group not detailed in the 1882 History.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.