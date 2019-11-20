A few weeks ago, the Sedalia Democrat released the annual 20 Under 40 feature that highlights younger people who are making a difference in the Sedalia area. I look forward to this section every year — it is great to see so many of my friends getting recognized for the hard work they put into making Sedalia a better place.
One of the things that frustrates me about the 20 Under 40 feature is that it does not highlight the achievements of young people from Sedalia who have left and are now doing really cool stuff in the world.
So, without further ado, here is the inaugural “6 Under 40 who no longer live in Sedalia.”
Adrienne (Waldo) Rhodes would be the first to tell you that her job is not cool, but it is. Adrienne lives in New York City and is in charge of operations for Spotify Premium. Adrienne gets to travel to music festivals for work and sometimes music stars play lunch concerts in the Spotify breakroom. So, the next time you are listening to Spotify on your phone, remember that someone from Sedalia is working behind the scenes to make that happen.
Another person from Sedalia who is working behind the scenes to make media happen is Phillip Hawkins. He is a director for 41 Action News in Kansas City. A pretty cool perk of his job is he gets to mingle with the celebrities that stop by for the morning show and he gets to hang out with Gary Lezak’s dogs. Every once in a while, If you watch close enough you will catch a glimpse of Hawkins’ hair in the background.
Former Sedalia residents aren’t just behind the scenes in the entertainment field; Brent Ryan has created quite the name for himself in the world of opera. I did zero research on this, but I am also pretty sure that Ryan is the only Sedalia native to win a Grammy. Brent has traveled the world performing and is quickly becoming one of the most well-known tenors in the world of opera.
Former Sedalia residents aren’t just making waves in the world of entertainment. Wendy Berry is making waves in the worlds of HR and Minnesota politics. Earlier this year, Berry, who is a full-time HR professional in Minnesota, was elected to be the first LGBT city councilperson in West St. Paul. I started following her on Twitter during her campaign and it was horrifying to see the things people did to scare her, including slashing her tires. But Berry preserved and beat someone who had not only served on the City Council of West St Paul before but also served as mayor.
I generally refer to Rashina Seabury as my dumb friend that I just keep around. Seabury is working on her Ph.D. in clinical psychology with a research focus in clinical neuroscience at Yale. Her research focus is examining memory impairment in those high at risk for developing a psychotic disorder. To put into almost understandable terms, Seabury is using MRIs and machine learning to see if she can find a neuromarker of memory impairment in those who already have psychosis and then compare it to brains without psychosis. The goal is to find a way to determine people who are at high risk to convert to psychosis before they develop full-blown psychotic disorders. Basically, Seabury is going to change the world and is working to find a way to determine if people are at high risk for things like schizophrenia long before symptoms develop. As I said, Seabury is my dumb friend. Her twin, Nacente, is also no slouch in the brain department. Nacente is a lawyer in the Kansas City area, formerly had a radio show that talked about a plethora of important issues and does a lot of work with the Midwest Innocence Project.
Honestly, much like 20 Under 40 scratches the surfaces of millennials making Sedalia a better place, this column scratches the surface of millennial Sedalians who flew the coop and are making an impact. Sedalia should be proud to have so many young people both living here and not that make an impact on society.
