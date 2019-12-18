The holiday season is a popular time to highlight different needs and causes in the community and society. It is a time that we come together and help those less fortunate than us. The nice thing about a community as warm as Sedalia is there are many ways to give. From donating at a Salvation Army bucket to programs like Community Santa, there are many businesses and organizations that do things like coat drives (including the Sedalia Democrat) and of course there are numerous food drives.
It is wonderful that Sedalia is a community that is very dedicated to holiday giving, but I do have a couple of thoughts on the matter. Firstly, there are people in need in every season, not just the holiday season. Civic groups like the Lions Club and Rotary do a fantastic job of supporting assistance groups and giving back to the community year-round, but they cannot do it alone. I urge everyone to extend your holiday giving and acts of good year-round. Even if you cannot afford to donate on a regular basis, there are always many avenues to volunteer in Sedalia. You could deliver meals for the Sedalia Senior Center, help Cancer Perks facilitate meals and yardwork for cancer patients, assist with Sedalia Parks and Recreation events; the list of ways to volunteer is almost limitless.
Another thing I have noticed over the years is that holiday donation drives are generally laser-focused on collecting food and presents. However, the scope of things needed by organizations like Open Door is generally much larger. I remember when Sedalia Young Professionals reached out a couple of years ago to Open Door to host a holiday food drive and we discovered that one of the biggest needs it has trouble acquiring is diapers. After learning this we shifted gears and did a diaper drive for Open Door and were able to collect an insane amount of diapers thanks to generous Sedalians. Wesley United Methodist Church is also ahead of the curve — every summer they do a paper goods drive for Open Door, almost filling an entire semi with supplies.
Hygiene items are also an extremely important need for the less fortunate as not having hygiene items on hand can adversely affect people’s lives. For example, there have been more studies done about period poverty. I hate to cramp people’s day by talking about menstruation, but I also don’t understand why it is so stigmatized in America. Women make up 50.8% of the U.S. population, which means more than half of us experienced periods. But yet we tend to act like periods are an icky, shameful affliction. This is probably why period poverty has become such an issue in America.
According to studies, one in four menstruators in America struggles to afford the necessary products for their period every month and what is sadder is that one in five girls missed school last year because they did not have period products. Missing school because of periods should not be a thing students are worried about. Things like pads and tampons are not cheap, and on top of that 35 states consider them to be “luxury goods,” meaning they are subject to an additional tax. Pads, tampons, etc., are not a luxury — they are a necessity to people who are menstruating.
Jennifer Templeton and Ashley Walters of Sedalia learned about period poverty this year and took it upon themselves to solicit donations and put together more than 100 “period packs” that they distributed to Sedalia schools.
Once again, Sedalia is extraordinarily lucky to have such a caring and giving community that is always willing to step up to the plate, think outside of the box and help others.
