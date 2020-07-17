“Did you hear me say put on your shoes? Ok, put on your shoes. Your right, not your left. Nope. Other right. No, you absolutely cannot bring a crayon in the new van. Ok, in the van. DID YOU HEAR ME SAY PUT ON YOUR SHOES? What have you even been doing?! No. You can’t bring permanent markers either. No writing implements of any kind. Ah, dammit, the shoe is off again.”
Going places with small children is enough to make me want to run away and become a hermit. But it’s not just because of the kids. If you’re like me, there are many public places you have learned not to patronize with your children. Because of the adults. You know what I’m talking about. The environments where your children are treated as a minor inconvenience at best, an unsightly growth at worst. The restaurants where they are frowned at for talking a little too loud. The stores where they get asked by a cashier for touching something. The businesses where you get nasty comments. Not for bad behavior or rowdiness. Simply because they are under the age of 10 and they exist.
On the flip side, there are places that I come back to again and again specifically because they treat my kids like normal people. These are businesses and facilities that understand that children are part of families and it is good and healthy to have them in the public square. They get that kids have customer service needs too, and they are willing to go the extra mile to help them learn and grow as they navigate how to behave out in the world. Here are just a few of Sedalia’s most family friendly businesses:
1. El Tapatio: El Tapatio is hands-down the most family-friendly business in all of Sedalia. From the sweet and shady play area off the patio to the only restroom sinks in town that my kids can actually reach, everything at El Tap is crafted for the whole family. The environment is friendly, the wait staff is kind and patient with children, and at one point, my oldest was so fascinated with the woman who rolls the tortillas she decided that’s who she wanted to be when she grew up.
2. Sedalia Area Farmers Market: The Market is the perfect laboratory for teaching your children to be responsible and respectful consumers. In a gentle and slower-paced environment, kids can examine produce, learn about pricing, and practice giving payment and receiving change politely. Vendors are not too busy for a conversation with your kids about where your carrot comes from or how to sew a doll. One farm stand gives a flower to each small child who passes through. There was live music to listen to and a kids’ learning booth in the BC (before COVID) era. And as every child knows, the tiny paper cups of free water available at the Market are “magic.”
3. Schilby’s: Getting your car inspected or your oil changed isn’t anyone’s idea of a fun time. But it is a joy to bring my children into Schilby’s. Their waiting room is not fancy, but it has toys, books, good vending machines, and best of all (in my kids’ eyes), a well-behaved dog! In addition, the receptionists are always pleasant to little ones and adults alike. The last time we were there, my son cried when we had to leave.
4. Backwoods Guitar: I am both a musician’s wife and friends with “Miss Janette” at the counter, so I might be biased in my assessment of this store. But if we want to let our little ones dream big dreams, we take them to Backwoods. Its cavern-like maze of instruments and oddities is the perfect grounds for imagination. My daughter can dream she’s old enough to play the flute in a marching band. My son can pick up a ukelele and pretend he’s Daddy. Or, they can just shake hands with Walt, the mummy who’s always there to greet them at the door.
5. McCarthy Toyota: We recently bought our first “family vehicle” and are now living the minivan life. Ruth and the staff at McCarthy made it a painless and happy experience for us and our kids! Their waiting room has its own children’s section with great toys and its own TV. They were accommodating and patient with kid emotions ranging from boredom to happy (incessant) chatter. And even when my son needed a moment of behavioral correction while waiting, no one looked at him -- or me -- like we had two heads.
These businesses and many others deserve our patronage, not just for their excellent business model, but for the service they provide to society. We teach children to become well-adjusted adults by showing them how, and we cannot achieve that task without a village of caring and patient people and businesses that are willing to help them learn.
