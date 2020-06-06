Keelly Jones believes change is reliant on each person accepting responsibility for self-improvement.
A Smith-Cotton High alumnus, Jones graduated last year with bachelor’s degrees in both political science and public policy from the University of Chicago. Former S-C theater teacher Teri Turner has referred to Jones as an “outlier,” a term he has come to embrace.
“I held myself to several critical standards growing up, and knew that by meeting those standards, I’d not only be enabling myself to succeed academically, but to also cement my significance and worth as an individual,” Jones responded via email. “I try to focus inward, working to develop my senses of self-awareness and self-validation. … Being an outlier means to exist apart from other things, and if these attributes are what make me an outlier, then I believe it is something we should all strive to achieve.”
Jones chose his college path with admirable aspirations: to become president of the United States.
“I believed it was important for a presidential hopeful to develop a strong background in political analysis and theory,” he wrote. “As for my interest in pursuing a degree in Public Policy Studies, I believed the offerings of this major would further enhance the way I understood how political policies come into being.”
He added that his public policy courses gave him insight into an area where he has keen interest: criminal law and criminal justice systems.
The transition from Sedalia to Chicago was a culture shock in different ways. Jones not only moved from a town of about 20,000 people to a city with nearly 3 million residents, he also encountered a significant shift in racial and socio-economic demographics.
“To say that I felt a bit misplaced at times would be an understatement,” Jones wrote. As a young African American man, “the relevance of my socio-economic and racial backgrounds (in regard to how others expected I would think and act) were far more antagonized following my transition to Chicago than before it. The increased diversity within this new environment regularly gave way to an ever-increasing degree of what I’ll refer to as an expectation toward ‘collective otherness.’ That is, the expectation that one should segregate themselves into a certain set of ideological qualities, and only rigorously engage with individuals who share these qualities, often hangs in the air like a thick fog. Sufficed to say, I’ve never taken too kindly to this expectation, and have never allowed it to dictate how I choose to live my life.”
As a project assistant for the law firm Applegate & Thorne-Thomsen, P.C., Jones supports attorneys and paralegals who specialize in affordable housing and community development law. During his college years, he served as a research assistant in the Office of the Provost and assisted with the university’s diversity and inclusion efforts. He came away with a belief that inclusion “does not equate to having one’s ideas (or some instances, demands) immediately implemented upon request. Receiving and respecting an individual’s ideas does not inherently mean that their ideas are accessible, sensible, or sustainable. It simply requires that all individuals be granted an opportunity to share their perspectives and have them weighed in equal standing with those of their peers.”
Jones understands the motivations behind the protests, marches and demonstrations in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and believes “the attention being brought to the behaviors of the officers involved in the tragic passing of Mr. Floyd is important for expanding the national discussion around the issues of police brutality and behavioral misconduct.” Yet with the coronavirus pandemic continuing, he fears the huge public gatherings “may ultimately do more immediate harm than immediate good.”
Jones also cites the “series of negative consequences” that have grown from some of the protests.
“Grocery stores in lower-income neighborhoods have been burned to the ground. Meal services to families in need have been delayed. Testing facilities for the coronavirus have been shut down across the state of Illinois. Everything we choose to do (whether as individuals or as members of a group) has consequences, and it is important for all of us to understand and appreciate how the consequences of our choices might (despite our best intentions) make an undesirable situation worse for those less fortunate than ourselves,” he wrote.
Jones stressed that too many people buy into a belief that all members of a minority group share a mindset.
“Assumptions regarding how members of minority groups are expected to think, or feel, or act are not only disingenuous, but they also undermine any legitimate efforts being made to represent our agency as individuals,” he wrote. “In my case, being an African American is an important part of me, yes, but it is a mere fragment among millions that culminate into who I am. I am creative, I am intelligent, I am inquisitive, and on my best days I might even manage to be a little insightful. The color of my skin is far from the most valuable and noteworthy quality I have to offer the world, and I believe many other individuals in minority groups across the country could greatly benefit from a mindset like this.”
In Jones’s view, making conditions better for all starts with improving ourselves.
“We live in a fairly tumultuous world: one that often encourages us to act in accordance to our own self-interests, even when we might be acting with the intention of supporting an undeniably just cause,” he wrote. “None of us will ever be perfect, and by extension, none of our systems will ever be perfect. What should matter the most is that we as individuals can always work to be better versions of ourselves. ... Making a political statement, establishing a personal feeling of superiority, proving someone with a different set of beliefs than us wrong: all of these things must come second to our desire to improve the lives of others. Only then do I believe that we’ll be in a clear position to truly and more effectively improve the state of our society.”
