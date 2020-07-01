During the 19th century, many inventors claimed to have invented a sewing machine. The history of the invention was rife with violence, patent office mistakes, and lawsuits. However, the sewing machine became one of the most important inventions of the age.
One of the first sewing machines was invented by Barthelemy Thimonnies of France, who sewed military uniforms for France. Angry tailors, afraid they would be put out of work, burned his factory and almost killed him.
The history of the sewing machine in the U.S. was less violent but was still very contentious. Between 1846 and 1851, both Elias Howe and Isaac Singer both filed patents for sewing machines. Their claims resulted in a lengthy court battle; inventor Walter Hunt was spared a role in the lawsuit only because the patent office had lost the paperwork for his machine. Ultimately, the lawsuit was settled and Howe and Singer made a great deal of money from their inventions.
Other companies also developed sewing machines. One of these, Wheeler and Wilson Company of Bridgeport, Connecticut, developed a deluxe machine that sewed regular seams but also darned and embroidered. The Wheeler and Wilson machines were much more expensive than others on the market, costing as much as $60.
Wheeler and Wilson advertised extensively. In 1863, they produced a booklet entitled “The Sewing Machine: Its Origins, Introduction into General Use, Progress, and Extent of its Manufacturing.” The message of the booklet was that consumers should “buy a Wheeler and Wilson machine because you understand it.”
The Wheeler and Wilson sewing machine enabled a woman to sew a wool dress in one hour and four minutes instead of the eight hours and 27 minutes of hand sewing. This proved a benefit not only for the homemaker using her limited time to sew her family’s clothing but also for the woman who earned money as a seamstress, because she could produce more garments in a short time and thus make more money.
In addition to advertising the virtues of its machine, the company advertised the care it took of its workers, whom it described as churchgoing Christians who read newspapers. The pamphlet boasted that the company had a large washroom where its employees could wash in clean running water before leaving work, so they looked clean and good as they walked home and so they could spend their time at home playing with their children.
Sedalians who wanted a Wheeler and Wilson sewing machine could purchase one from W.M Herold, who began selling these machines at 304 W. Main in 1879. In 1882, Charles Allen took over the Wheeler and Wilson shop in Sedalia.
Charles Allen, according to the 1882 History of Pettis County, was born in England in 1845. When he was 2 years old, his family moved to the U.S., living in Iowa and Illinois. When the Civil War started, Allen enlisted in Company H., 68th Illinois regiment, where he served three months.
After the war was over, Allen moved to Atchison, Kansas, and then to Rockport, Missouri, where he sold Wheeler and Wilson sewing machines. In 1866, he married Eutha Burke of Illinois. The couple would have six children. In 1880, the family moved to St. Joseph and in 1882, moved to Sedalia, where he continued to sell Wheeler and Wilson sewing machines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.