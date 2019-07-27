As someone whose life is literally an open book after all the things I have written about myself through the years, I can’t help wondering about the past of others.
For instance, when I look at an older person my age or maybe older (sometimes I can’t tell), I try to imagine them as their younger self, even a child. I wonder, did they play hopscotch, dodgeball, hide and seek, all the games I played as a kid? Did they run to their mothers when they needed comfort or a knee scrape doctored? I also wonder what interesting stories are marked by the wrinkles of age in a man or woman’s face. Was there a great love affair in their life, is there a war story, or a personal triumph they have lived through?
I believe most of us have interesting stories after we have lived through many decades. Granted some people’s stories are more interesting than others, and some are better not remembered at all, but I prefer thinking about the happier possibilities when I consider a person’s past. Were they a good athlete, did they win awards for achievements, were they a good father, mother, husband, wife, son or daughter? Did they have good friends who spoke well of them? It would be sad if a person had no friends, just acquaintances to comment on them.
When I see an older couple, I can’t help but wonder how they met; was it by chance or design? Was it a romance worthy of the pen of Shakespeare, or a convenience brought about by loneliness? Is the man the love of her life who snatched her away from all other pursuers or was she the girl next door destined to be his from the start? I also wonder, do their children know the answers to those questions?
When my mother was still with me, I gave her one of those little books where she was supposed to write down the answers to questions like how did you meet your first boyfriend, what was your favorite pet, and so on. The little book also asked that she write down some favorite memories from her childhood. It took a lot of asking to get her to write in the little book, but after she passed, I found it and was surprised to see my pleas had worked. There were not a lot of entries, but some of the stories were things I had not heard her talk about. I treasure the book and pull it out from time to time to read what my mother was like as a little girl.
One of the entries was something she had told me when I was a kid about why she named me Jack. She wrote, when her little brother was born, she was 3 years old and could not speak plainly. According to mom, she begged her parents to name the baby “Schack,” which to her meant “Jack.” She told me once she didn’t know why that name was one she liked so much as a little girl, but since grandma and grandpa named her little brother Bill, she had to wait until I was born to use the name. (I think it was a pet, and she didn’t want me to know I was named after an animal).
I guess the point of this column is it is all right that I have to use my imagination to fill in the blanks when I see these old people walking around, but their children shouldn’t have to guess. Write something down; they will love reading it when you can no longer relate it to them in person.
