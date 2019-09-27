Harvest time is here, and that means farmers all over Pettis County are hitting the fields and the backroads.
But they aren’t the only ones out driving. Head into town and you might meet buses of kids on their way to a game, fleets of bicycles fresh off the Katy Trail, Aunt Ethel tootling around to take in the fall color, Clark Griswold and his family trying to get to Walley World, who knows? It’s an autumnal circus out there.
It’s also dangerous. Bring together such a mix of skill levels, speeds and vehicles on the same two-lane road? Things are bound to go bump. The Missouri State Highway Patrol recorded 186 such bumps involving farm equipment in 2018, with sixty-six injuries and seven deaths.
This is just a country girl’s speculation, but I’d bet a good half of those crashes were preventable. Folks lose their ever-lovin’ minds when they get to driving around farm implements. And I get it. It’s a bummer to be stuck behind Farmer Joe when he’s going 45 in a 55. Especially when you just worked eight hours, you’re late for the next thing, and all your kids have to pee. But please, before you become a harvest casualty of John Deere, commit this handy list to memory.
• You shall not pass: Ok, so you can pass if you’re in a passing zone and your view is clear, but this is where people get in the biggest trouble. Do not pass a tractor unless you are absolutely sure it’s safe. They are deceptively large. They are moving faster than you think. And they are hard to see around. If you need extra help remembering, try using the cadence of Green Eggs and Ham. “I will not pass him on a hill, I will not pass that Farmer Bill! Not on a curve, not with a swerve, not at a T or where I can’t see. No, I will not even try! No, I do not want to die!” See? It’s catchy.
• It’s not just dusk and dawn: It is harder to see farmers and their equipment when natural light is low, and the Highway Patrol recommends being extra vigilant during this time. Surprisingly, though, the University of Iowa reports that most farm traffic crashes occur during broad daylight and clear weather. Whatever the time of day, don’t get complacent.
• You will not win: This is helpful to remember no matter what harebrained maneuver you are thinking of attempting. Nobody wins in a traffic crash, per se, but if anybody was going to, it wouldn’t be you. Your Dodge Dart weighs 3,000-ish pounds. A combine harvester can weigh upwards of 35,000. This is akin to your forty-pound toddler getting in the ring with André the Giant. They will scrape your compact car off the roadway. It will not be pretty.
• Enjoy? There’s a meme on Facebook that suggests the average wait time driving behind a piece of farm equipment is similar to the wait time at two or three city stoplights. This probably doesn’t make it less frustrating to get stuck behind a slow-moving vehicle, but it does put things into perspective. A mile of slowly-passing cornfields is much prettier than a mile of stop-and-go traffic. A mile of fresh country air is better than a mile of city smells. And out here, there’s nobody to point and laugh as you sing “Bohemian Rhapsody” at the top of your lungs.
If these rules are still too much for you to remember, I can make it even simpler. Be safe. Be alert. Slow down. Share the road. Your local farmers will thank you.
