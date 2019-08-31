Max and I enjoy cooking, and we like to support nonprofit organizations; it seemed like a logical fit to offer our services for groups who would like to pay the nonprofit for a dinner we cook. So now, we donate dinners to nonprofit auctions, allowing people to bid on having dinner at our house – or at their house. That adventure has turned out better than we could have imagined for more than one reason. Not only have we honed our cooking skills, but we have helped out local nonprofits, and, most important, have become more closely acquainted with lots of people – many of whom are younger than we, and that keeps us young (or “youngish”).
Each of these dinners has seemed more like a party than work for us. The hardest part is finding a time when everyone involved can attend, because we cook for up to six people at a time – or seven, in one particular group.
That group of seven – we call them “The Girls” – has bought dinner six or seven times in the last eight years at the Boys and Girls Club auction, and we love having them as guests. Over the years, we have served dinner when one or two of them are expecting babies and cannot drink wine with dinner, when they are looking to buy their first houses, when some of them are trading outside jobs for one at home – essentially, Max and I have been able to re-live our own early years of marriage by watching them in theirs.
The hard part of their recurring visits is preparing something new each time! After having cooked for several years, this recipe or that one has become a favorite, and I like to make it over and over. That doesn’t work for a group who is paying to eat what they and we hope is good food. After the first three years, I began keeping the menus so that, in the event they participated in and won the bid in the auction the next year, I wouldn’t do repeats. So far, my efforts have been successful. We have had completely new menus each year.
One year, I developed a “green” theme. Every course had something green, and I’m not talking about broccoli. One dish we served, a favorite of ours, is officially titled “Summer Soup,” but I call it “Honeydew Mélange” because it’s not really a soup. It’s called “soup” because the mélange has a rice wine vinaigrette dressing that adds some liquid to the mix (I remember doing a demonstration of that dish at the Farmers’ Market several years ago, while people stood around and watched – and then ate it). All the ingredients are beautiful shades of light green – honeydew melon, celery, cucumber, green onion, mint, serrano chile, and cilantro. It’s a perfect dish for summer, and that’s when we developed the menu for The Girls’ “green dinner.”
This year’s party with The Girls will be a little different. It seems that they want me to teach them to cook something. I’m kind of nervous about it because I have never tried to teach anyone to cook anything. I am a recipe follower, as opposed to a person who just throws stuff together and it turns out to be fabulous, but I don’t remember how I learned anything. My mother cooked meals almost every day – Thayer had a dearth of restaurants, not surprisingly – but she never really showed me what to do when preparing a meal.
I started thinking about the upcoming lesson when I sat down at my computer today. I had left the closet door open, and when I looked up, I saw something The Girls had given me. It’s a gift certificate for a cooking lesson in Kansas City, and I don’t think they could have come up with anything more thoughtful. It’s taken a while to find just the right class at just the right time, but we have finally done it, so we will be taking – and teaching – a cooking class in the fall. I have a feeling that I’m going to enjoy them both, and I hope The Girls do, too.
