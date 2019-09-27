Here’s the thing about writing a weekly column about real people in your community: Life happens.
I had leads on a few really good subjects to feature this week, local residents with interesting and compelling stories to share. However, life jumped the line and left me standing with an empty notebook. Because of personal, family and community obligations, none of these people could meet with me for an interview this week.
Life also stepped in on me, stacking up my work calendar entries which limited my opportunities to keep digging for people to feature. By Thursday night, I looked up and it was 9 p.m., my personal cutoff time for interrupting others’ lives with unsolicited phone calls.
There was a time when this storm of missed connections and falling short of expectations would have sent me into a fit of self-criticism and anger. I would have cursed life and chance and karma and all those other forces that I then believed had conspired against me. Over time, however, the road of life has taught me that straight stretches can be boring and that hills and dips, turns and even stops for intersections add character to the journey.
In a piece for Psychology Today, Dr. Holly Parker wrote, “(I)f you’re concerned that being compassionate, reassuring, and forgiving of yourself will undermine your ability to achieve your goals and thrive, you’ve got company ... Sometimes people are scared to be kinder and less critical toward themselves, thinking they’re letting themselves off the hook after they make mistakes and believing this sets them up for a downward spiral of even more errors and slip-ups.”
Parker shares three elements to showing yourself some compassion: self-kindness, common humanity and mindfulness. We tend to be our own worst critics, and we often set unrealistic expectations for ourselves. Striving for achievement and high goals is not a negative; expecting to reach them fully the first time, every time, is unrealistic and can end up being self-defeating.
Of Parker’s three elements, mindfulness is the most impactful for me. I believe we all get caught in the swirl of day-to-day tasks and expectations, which can keep us from pausing to appreciate moments that matter.
Amid my work duties Thursday, I ended up coordinating a teleconference interview with the TV show “Access Hollywood” for P.J. Allred, the Smith-Cotton senior whose 80-yard touchdown run last week has earned national attention. It took multiple phone calls, half a dozen emails and cooperation from some great people at S-C, but we made it happen. After the interview, as I was rushing to get back to my office to prepare to photograph the Lady Tigers softball team’s Senior Night, P.J. stopped me to offer a handshake of thanks. My work swirl stopped; P.J. reminded me that life happens and when it does, it can be pretty darn special.
“Slice of Life” will be back in its regular format next week, shining light on someone in our community who has found their own way to leading a fulfilled life. Until then, I hope you’ll join me in following Parker’s advice, be kind to yourself and do your best to enjoy the slices of your own life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.