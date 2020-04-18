Editor’s note: This is the first of a series of looks at Pettis County seniors who are experiencing a nontraditional end to their high school careers and preparing for the next chapter in their lives.
Cody Damlo seems destined to become a firefighter.
The Sacred Heart School senior, born on Sept. 11, 2001, is the son of Pettis County Fire Department Lt. Chad Damlo and his wife, Casey. About the time Cody was in fifth grade, he became aware of the historic significance of the date of his birth. Shortly after that, Chad participated in the annual Kansas City 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, and the fundraiser for fallen firefighters had a big impact on Cody.
“Since then, I have felt I should do something for those firefighters and their families and try to save lives based on what they did,” Cody said. “They climbed 110 floors just to try to get people out of those buildings. I feel like I should be able to do something to help.”
Cody, a volunteer with the Pettis County Fire Department, plans to attend College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout to major in criminal justice. While pursuing that degree, he also will take firefighting and EMT courses through the Western Taney County Fire Protection District; his goal is to work in arson investigation.
Before he heads off to college, Cody must finish out his senior year. Like everyone else in the Class of 2020, his high school career has taken a surreal turn at the end. Statewide school closures have denied seniors of lots of high school traditions and memories.
Sacred Heart’s spring musical, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” was scheduled to open on a Friday; on Wednesday of that week, the cast learned that school was closed and the performance was canceled. Cody, who had the lead role, said the cast didn’t even get to have a dress rehearsal.
“It feels incomplete because we spent so much time practicing and perfecting our lines and our actions. This was probably going to be my favorite performance that I have ever done,” he said.
Another missed memory was the loss of the Gremlins’ baseball season. The team had two seniors, Cody and Zane Dover; Cody was slated to be the starting catcher and Dover, a pitcher, was going to start the first game so the first pitch would be senior to senior.
Cody’s senior year hasn’t been all missed moments. He played football on the cooperative team with Northwest High as a running back, wide receiver and defensive back, earning All-Conference and All-District honors. He also participated in Scholar Bowl. This year, with no conference tournament due to the shutdown, the Gremlins finished ranked third behind Cole Camp and Windsor.
“Being a part of that team really helped me with my (knowledge) and helped me appreciate who I have around me,” Cody said.
Some of those around him are Sacred Heart’s teachers, who Cody said truly want to see students succeed. Among his favorites is history teacher Jane McMullen, who he said can tell if a student is struggling with content.
“She will go out of her way to come up to you when nobody else is around to make sure everything is all right and see if there is anything she can do to help,” he said. “Every morning before a test, she allows us to come in and study for that test with her.”
Cody was preparing for Sacred Heart’s track season, getting ready to run the 100-meter dash, 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles. While there are no meets, he is still getting in work.
“Pretty much every day I have been out doing something to keep me in shape and ready,” he said. “It helps that I am on the fire department because that really helps with my physical condition.”
Cody’s days – and those of his brothers Wyatt, fifth grade; Noah, sixth grade; and Tanner, freshman – now include lots of Zoom online meetings to keep up with Sacred Heart’s distance learning initiatives. Cody finds learning via video conference to be challenging but he is seeing some positives.
“You are used to your family. You know when they are in a class or on a call, you wouldn’t want to disrupt them,” he said. “We know our boundaries; we know we are supposed to get our stuff done.”
Through the school closure and the governor’s stay-at-home order, the main thing Cody has missed is being able to hang out with friends.
“Now I can’t really see them, and it has been really tough, but I guess that is what you have brothers for,” he said. “It has been an interesting experience. It may not have been the best experience that I have ever had, but it certainly has opened my eyes to how things can be for different families.”
