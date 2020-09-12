Danielle Bourbina turns hydration into high art.
Bourbina has entered her 10th year working as a speech pathologist, currently at Washington Elementary School. In her off hours, she turns cups and tumblers into colorful, blinged-out vessels that merge her creativity with the client’s personality. Her DIY spirit took over one day as she scrolled her social media.
“Someone on a Facebook group I was in posted a photo of a glittered tumbler and I was thinking, ‘You know, I probably could figure out how to make that,’” she said.
Bourbina started watching YouTube videos to learn the process and techniques, which include layers of paint and glitter sealed with epoxy.
“We make fun of kids for watching YouTube, but adults do it too,” she said. Bourbina continues to follow Facebook groups and watch YouTube videos to expand on her creativity and skills because the techniques used to decorate the cups are continually changing.
She created a Facebook group, “Bling it with Bourb,” where she posts photos and videos of cups going through her creative process. Soon friends started seeing them and asking her to make something for them. Through word of mouth, her client base grew.
Working for the school district limits the time Bourbina would need to expand her operation into a full-time enterprise. In the time she does have, she searches for different suppliers for cups and glitter.
“There is a difference in glitter,” she said. “I didn’t know the difference at first so I just bought cheap glitter.” She said the higher quality glitter has a better look under the epoxy used to seal the design.
Typically, she works with a supplier to secure cups and tumblers, but some customers bring in ones they want decorated. Bourbina maintains a fairly limited inventory but still has 10 to 12 options available most of the time. Her work has ranged from an 8-ounce children’s cup up to a 40-ounce tumbler.
The time from start to finish for a project varies, but Bourbina said it typically takes two weeks if she can focus on it with minimal distractions. That includes painting, applying glitter, making the design smooth, adding a decal which often she has to either find or create, and applying the epoxy sealant, which takes 72 hours to cure.
The cups have to turn while they are drying so her husband, Matt, made a device that will turn five cups at once.
“I was only turning one at a time, which obviously is not very efficient when you have multiple orders,” Bourbina said.
Since her creations are handmade, they are not going to be 100% perfect. Matt is her quality control officer and checks her work before it goes to the customer.
“As time has gone on, I have become more independent in the process and he has helped me less and less, which I think he enjoys,” Bourbina said with a laugh.
Her busiest time of year is Christmas, so she has had to set an order deadline so everything can be completed on time.
“I will have people approach me two weeks before Christmas and I will tell them that I will try but I can’t guarantee anything,” Bourbina said. “The first Christmas was really crazy and I have learned as the years have gone on to have a cutoff date.”
Those interested in checking out Bourbina’s work and possibly making an order can check out her “Bling it with Bourb” Facebook page. Customers need to remember that materials, time and talent have value.
“People will hear how much I charge and say, ‘Oh, that’s a lot,’ but it is a piece of art, essentially. I definitely take pride in my quality; I don’t let cups leave that are not up to my standards,” Bourbina said.
