Amy Gibbs recently found a shirt emblazoned with her dog training philosophy: “Teaching humans to speak dog.”
“That is kind of what I feel like I do, I am teaching people how to train their dogs,” she said. “I enjoy teaching people the skills they need so they can develop that relationship with their dogs.”
Gibbs retired in 2018 after teaching special education and early childhood, working in Sedalia for 12 years and Green Ridge for 13 years. She now operates a dog training business based in Windsor, as well as breeding and showing Australian Shepherds.
“I love this breed and I love their temperament. I love how easily they learn and what good family dogs they can be,” she said.
Gibbs got involved with the breed through her husband, Kevin, who owned an Australian Shepherd; when it went missing about 15 years ago, Gibbs got him a replacement, Roxie, “and she very quickly became my dog.” Gibbs grew up in 4-H and had shown dogs through the program, so she knew what it takes to train the animals. Her daughter, Katie, started competing in junior showmanship events but Gibbs wanted Katie to learn from someone other than her mother. Katie signed up for an obedience class through Sedalia Kennel Club, then Gibbs later helped teach classes.
Gibbs currently has 10 dogs. When getting a dog ready for a show, she ensures it gets the right amounts of food, exercise and training so the dog knows how to behave in the show ring.
“It’s not just taking the dog into the ring and hoping it stands there and looks pretty, there is some work and training that is involved so they know how to be handled by the judge and not be distracted by the other dogs,” she said.
Gibbs travels with her show dog, Haven, a couple of times a year to closer shows, but has a handler who will take her dogs to shows farther away, like those in Texas and Florida. Not being at the event does not lower Gibbs’ stress level.
“I am a nervous wreck when I know their ring time,” she said. “I impatiently wait for a text or something from my handler or a friend who is at the show to let me know how my dog has done.”
As Gibbs approached retirement, her dream was to open a dog training business. She thought it would take a couple of years to find a proper facility but she “just kind of lucked out with a place in Windsor. The building was perfect for what I needed.” She actually was able to launch her training business a year before she retired.
A couple of tips Gibbs offers potential dog owners is for them to research different breeds. In her experience, a lot of dog behaviors that owners complain about are instinctual for the animals. A Border Collie or Australian Shepherd is a herding dog, so it will chase children; terriers likely will be diggers. People see a dog in a movie, a family member had a certain breed, or they just like how a dog looks and they think that is what they want without knowing the dog’s makeup.
She also stressed the need to teach a puppy what to do instead of punishing a bad behavior. Dogs will respond to positive reinforcements more than negative. For example, if a dog doesn’t come when it is called it could be because of a negative experience when called, like being crated or the owner leaving for work.
Gibbs’ love for animals started as a child; her father was a veterinarian and her family had a variety of animals around. During her final years teaching in Green Ridge, three of her dogs took turns coming into her classroom as therapy dogs, which showed her “how loving, understanding and forgiving they are.”
While her role as an educator has transitioned from the classroom, Gibbs still embraces teaching and her students.
“I’m a much happier person when I have a dog around me because of the unconditional love they give us,” she said.
