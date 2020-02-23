Mary Jo Antibus cannot recall a time when piano wasn’t part of her life. Her parents, Elmer and Sara Jensen, got her started early and encouraged her ability.
“They guided me,” Antibus said. “They were smart. They knew my talents, they knew what I liked, they knew I was slightly lazy.”
While her gumption sometimes needed a kickstart, her connection to music was always present.
“I have a natural inclination,” she said. “I was given the desire to make music and the piano is what we had in our house growing up.”
Antibus continues to teach piano to generations of Sedalians as she has for more than three decades. Part of that instruction is an introduction to Sedalia’s music, ragtime.
“The first time I heard about ragtime was in a concert by Bob Darch at Smith-Cotton High School around 1968. I didn’t know what ragtime was until then and was bowled over by it,” she said. When local enthusiasts started talking about having a ragtime festival in the early 1970s, “I wanted to be involved in it because I was crazy about ragtime.”
Antibus became a member of the Scott Joplin International Ragtime Foundation Board and helped Sedalia’s signature festival get its start. She helped out in a variety of ways, everything from dashing around downtown pulling weeds to make sure everything looked its best to running the dance tent for a number of years.
“Even though I am a terrible dancer, they needed somebody the first year and they said, ‘Mary Jo, you can run it, can’t you?’ and I said I would do it for a year,” she said. “You know how those things go; you get stuck with them forever.”
While no longer on the Joplin Foundation board, Antibus still supports the cause by housing an entertainer each year, as she has since the festival’s earliest days. One of those performers, Tony Caramia, was the first to ever play ragtime in her home, which was built in 1899 – the same year that Joplin and John Stark published the iconic “Maple Leaf Rag.” To mark her home’s ragtime baptism, Antibus has a photo of Caramia above her mantel in which he strikes the same pose as a famous portrait of Joplin.
This year, Antibus will host Squeek Steele as the festival’s theme is “Celebrating the Women of Ragtime.” During the fest’s run from May 27-30, Antibus’s home will again be a haven for the performers, as she provides a place to practice on her higher-end piano.
A true history buff, Antibus notes ragtime’s less-than-pristine origins, not on finely tuned pianos but rather on beat-up old uprights in Sedalia’s infamous red-light district. As such, she said, in the early years the Joplin board was not as concerned with having concert-caliber pianos at all the venues. When entertainers who were classical pianists, not just ragtime players, came in, so did requests for better instruments to play.
Also in the festival’s early years, the musical director was Dick Zimmerman, a talented pianist and music historian who Antibus said demanded that there be no improvisation.
“You didn’t have blues, you didn’t have tango, you didn’t have anything but pure ragtime, right off the page,” she said. While Zimmerman helped make the festival successful, many performers felt confined since ragtime’s origins are in improvisation.
Antibus’s dedication to the artform can be found in her collection of old sheet music, now exceeding 10,000 sheets, “mostly pre-World War I which is the ragtime era. Rags are not real plentiful, and I only have 200 actual rags.” Of those, she has 17 different copies of the “Temptation Rag.” When she finds someone new to ragtime, she gives them an original copy of the 1909 Henry Lodge rag to whet their appetite.
As both an educator and historian, Antibus continues to teach her piano students the basics of ragtime.
“I start them out with ‘Mississippi Rag’ – one finger,” she said. “That’s a pretty easy piece to translate and its very, very syncopated … but that is just one note at a time.”
Antibus is happy to see Sedalia continue to celebrate its place in music history.
“Ragtime is our heritage,” she said. “We happened to be in the right place at the right time when this form of music was about to be born.”
