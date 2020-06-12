As he rides his bicycle across Pettis County, Matt LaCasse embraces the unknown.
“I just like to explore, get lost a little bit,” he said. “Sometimes I will find myself out where I have never really been before and that is where part of the fun of it is, when I don’t really know where I am. Most of the time, people are pretty friendly.”
LaCasse’s trips from Sedalia to Green Ridge, Smithton and other areas in the county have their roots in Iowa, where he grew up on a farm about a mile north of Grinnell.
“If I wanted to go anywhere, Mom would say, ‘Get on your bike and go,’ which is not an uncommon thing for people of my age,” he said. “I was just accustomed to riding my bike everywhere when I was a kid.”
As he got older and became interested in fitness, everyone told him he needed to start running.
“I tried running and what I realized is that I can go out for a mile run or so then my legs just scream at me for days afterward. … I quickly realized this was not going to be my thing,” LaCasse said.
Recalling how much he enjoyed riding as a child, he reached out to a friend who had a bike he wasn’t using. In the summer of 2013, LaCasse rediscovered his love for biking. As years passed, he got away from it, but by the time he was selected for Healthy U in 2018, he had purchased a bike from Ebby Norman at Pro-Velo in downtown Sedalia.
LaCasse started riding on the Katy Trail during his year in Healthy U but realized “as beautiful as the Katy Trail is … after a while, there is only so much you can do because seeing the same things day after day after day gets a little bit boring.” To start 2019, he upgraded his bike to a Specialized Diverge Elite, allowing him to do longer rides on roads around Sedalia, including gravel roads.
Among his favorite routes is Carpenter Road, a gravel stretch between McGee Road and Bluhm Road near Smithton; it goes over Flat Creek in one area that creates a nice vista.
“The view there is really, really gorgeous. The gravel road comes down through a canopy of trees and the creek bottom is right there. It comes out across this big, open field,” LaCasse said. He also enjoys taking back roads to Green Ridge, heading north to Bothwell Lodge and the Highway O corridor.
“I need to start expanding my way out to La Monte. That is somewhere I haven’t really started exploring yet,” he said.
From a safety standpoint, LaCasse would like drivers to treat bicyclists as they would a motorcycle on the road. When passing a bicycle, automobile drivers should get all the way over into the other lane of traffic.
“Treat us as you would any other vehicle on the road,” he said. “Occasionally you will run into people who don’t share the road as much as I prefer. Those people are usually pretty few and far between. I get more waves on my bike than I do in my car, which I think is really cool. The people around Sedalia are very friendly when I’m on my bike.”
LaCasse, who works as a social media manager, has epilepsy; he suffered a seizure last summer that caused him to fall and break his shoulder. The injury was severe, requiring surgery to put the joint back in place. He was unable to ride during his recovery, so he was elated when he finally was able to get back on a trainer stationary bike around Thanksgiving; that feeling was amplified when he got out to ride his road bike again in February. He remains vigilant about his fitness to avoid having another seizure.
As he worked his way back into riding shape, LaCasse started with 20-mile trips, increasing to 30 miles as the weather got warmer. Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, he has been riding 30 to 35 miles, with a recent personal best of 39 miles. He realizes there are other cyclists who routinely ride 100 miles, but that is not his focus.
“Biking for me is more about keeping in shape,” he said. “How do I determine how far to go? I listen to my body; when my legs are getting tired, it’s time to turn around.”
Before the pandemic hit, LaCasse had a goal of riding in five races this year; he is pushing that goal to 2021 but hopes to get in a couple of races later this year as activities start opening up. While his current maximum distance is about 40 miles, he wants to stretch that to 50 miles next year. The riding experience, however, is more valuable to him than the distance.
“It’s just a great way to get out and see the area,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.