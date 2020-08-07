Kamryn Bridges doesn’t have to attend Boys and Girls Club. As a 15-year-old incoming sophomore, he’s mature enough to take care of himself through the summer months. Kamryn, however, chooses to come to the club’s teen program daily, which has been beneficial for him and the club’s members and staff.
Kamryn has been coming to The Club, Boys and Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri’s teen program, for about four years.
“If you don’t have anything to do in the summer, (The Club) is a really fun environment and everybody is really positive,” he said.
Connecting with club members and the BGC staff is what keeps Kamryn coming back. He said that every year there are different staff members to get to know, along with the familiar faces.
“At the beginning of the year, they seem like really cool people, but when you really start getting used to them, you build a really good bond with them,” Kamryn said. Tops among those he has bonded with is Ryan Willoughby, site director for The Club, which is housed at First Baptist Church.
Willoughby said that while Kamryn is the oldest member of The Club, he has a friendly vibe and is approachable to everyone, from the fifth graders to incoming freshmen.
“He’s a leader. He actively participates in everything without any complaints, always has a positive attitude and he steps up to the plate time and time again and shows even the naysayers … how to have fun and how to enjoy the moment,” Willoughby said. “He doesn’t act like he is above being here. That is the attitude that we want out of each of our club members. Regardless of what your circumstances are for being here, find positive things to make the experience fun for you while you are here.”
Willoughby also joked that at Kamryn’s height, 6-foot-1, people literally and figuratively look up to him.
Kamryn’s favorite Club programs have been Gardening, working with the plants at BGC’s main office, and Torch, which focuses on leadership and community outreach. Last summer, the Torch participants organized and ran a car wash fundraiser, with proceeds helping relief efforts in Jefferson City as that community recovered from flooding and a tornado. Willoughby said the experience taught Club members the value of doing something beneficial for others without getting anything in return.
One of the more memorable moments for Kamryn this summer was seeing Club members trying Zumba, the fitness program that fuses Latin music with choreographed dance moves.
“Mr. Ryan showed us a video of what we were doing and we just had to go along with it. It was funny watching other people, not knowing what they were doing, just throwing themselves around,” Kamryn said.
Inspired by his experience in Torch, Kamryn is considering studying business in college. Willoughby is confident that wherever Kamryn lands, he will be successful.
“He’s a go-getter. You don’t have to ask him, he comes to you and asks what he can do,” Willoughby said. “He is a fun guy; he just has this fun personality that makes everyone want to be where he is and doing whatever he is doing. He knows how to turn the crummiest situations into a great experience.”
The best things Kamryn has learned at The Club have been to be respectful and to be positive.
“Take all the negative energy out of the building and let the positive in,” he said.
This likely is Kamryn’s final summer at The Club, as he plans to get a paying job next summer. It’s clear he will be missed by club members and the staff.
“That will be an unfortunate thing. We have had him for what feels like a lifetime but really only since his sixth grade year,” Willoughby said. “He just brings fun to the summers. We look forward to seeing what he is going to do, because he is going to be great at whatever he does. He’s just a good kid.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.