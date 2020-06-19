Bryan Nail wants people to know two things: Coronavirus is real, and it affects different people in different ways.
Nail, 42, a cosmetologist/barber instructor at American College of Hair Design, also is a stylist at Harv & Co. The college closed in mid-March as education outlets and businesses nationwide shut their doors as the coronavirus pandemic started to grow.
“For two months I stayed home, I didn’t go to the store, I didn’t have anybody over,” Nail said. Then, “I had my friend over and we hung out for a couple of hours on a Friday night. On Saturday, he texted me and said he felt ill and went to get tested and was just letting me know.”
Nail’s friend learned on that Monday that he tested positive, and let Nail know. The next day, Nail got a call from the Pettis County Health Center letting him know that since he had been in contact with someone who had tested positive, he should take precautions as if he, too, had tested positive and quarantine for two weeks. While he remained isolated, Nail started experiencing some symptoms and finally went to the drive-through testing facility at the Bothwell Diagnostic Center.
The county health office called Nail daily to collect data on his temperature, which he was supposed to check each morning and evening.
“In the first few days, I was taking my temperature eight to 12 times throughout the day,” he said. “Not once in two weeks did I ever have a fever, but I tested positive.”
Nail did lose his senses of taste and smell temporarily but what really affected him was fatigue, which he described as debilitating.
“I will never forget it. I just felt like I was so lethargic, I didn’t want to move, I didn’t want to do anything,” he said. “My mom called me and I had to tell her less than a minute into the call, ‘I can’t hold the phone up to my ear; I’m so tired. I just want to lay down and I don’t want to do anything.’ That’s when I started thinking something was up. That’s not like me.”
Nail admits that at his age he is “not super high-energy,” but all he could muster at that time was laying in bed.
“It was hard to eat or drink water. I would sleep, wake up in the morning and it was like I needed to go back to bed again. It was like being in a coma but still conscious,” he said.
Many people who have more severe cases of coronavirus experience difficulty breathing, but that was not the case for Nail.
“The scary part is, I understand if an individual has COPD or asthma or other issues … when they say this thing wants to put you down, that is exactly what it wants to do,” he said. “It doesn’t want you to do anything.”
During his quarantine, friends and family were checking in daily to see how he was doing. At the time, “it was almost annoying, but looking back I appreciate it,” he said.
Nail knew immediately when he was over the virus.
“I woke up one morning about 10 days from contact … I felt alert. I felt like myself. The whole time before, I was in the clouds. Now, my mind was functioning, and it wasn’t all about sleep. My brain started working properly again,” he said.
Looking back, Nail said without his friend’s call he could have self-diagnosed his own symptoms as allergies or some other condition and gone out to stores and restaurants or visited his family.
“I would have been infecting all kinds of people and you don’t know what it is going to do to them,” he said. “It is lethal, and from what I have seen it doesn’t discriminate. Some people are still under the impression that there is only a certain demographic that it affects, and that is not true. It affects everybody differently. You just don’t know what it is going to do to another person.”
Nail urged people to take the proper precautions.
“It is not worth a life if you can help protect yourself and others by doing the right thing,” he said.
