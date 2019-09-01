Travis Jobe has spent enough time around football to know that a questionable call by a game official can ruin a team’s momentum. He also knows that players and coaches have to take responsibility for what they say and do on the field.
After years spent playing, coaching and even owning a football team, Jobe’s fall Friday nights are now spent calling area high school games as an official.
“A lot of people will say, ‘Oh, it was a bad call,’ but maybe their kid shouldn’t have done that. You have to remember, these are 14- to 18-year-old young men and they are still learning,” he said. “It can be easy to point the finger and I know I did that as a player, but you still have to play the game.”
Most people around Sedalia know Jobe as co-owner of Total Fitness Gym, CrossFit Sedalia and the Fit Food Fast meal service. After serving as an assistant coach for Cole Camp’s football team and being one of the co-owners of the Mid-Missouri Outlaws indoor football team, he was approached by friend Ryan Smith about becoming an official as a way for Jobe to remain “grounded in football.”
“The transition was pretty natural,” Jobe said. “When I was playing and coaching, I really got on the officials. Now that I am on the officiating side, the coaches get on my case a little bit. It’s kind of funny and I totally understand where they are coming from.”
Jobe typically worked with the same crew every year, but this year he is with a new group since veteran “white hat” referee Dick Hutchison retired at the end of last season and Smith and a couple of other officials were promoted. No matter whose crew he is on, Jobe is driven to be consistent with calls for both teams and throughout the game.
Working games from Carrolton to Lake Ozark, a lot of coaches know Jobe and know he won’t make a bad call deliberately. He said if there is a holding call away from where the play is happening, he won’t throw a flag but will talk to the player or his coach to let them know what he saw and to clean it up.
Last season, shortly after getting a rules update from the Missouri State High School Athletic Association about penalizing players for hurdling opponents, Jobe flagged Smith-Cotton running back Brandon Kindle for the infraction. Jobe laughed as he noted S-C coaches Charlie McFail, Tom Kindle and Tim Barnes still give him a hard time about the call.
To prepare for his job on the field, Jobe reviews videos and attends a couple of officiating clinics each year in June and July to stay sharp. As a member of the regional officials association, Jobe and his peers meet a half dozen times before the season to go over rules old and new, and take two separate exams to ensure they are ready for the season.
“Prior to a game, we all take our books into the officials’ locker room and go over different scenarios, what we would call,” Jobe said. “You prepare yourself the best you can but some of it is on the fly, and you have to back each other up the best you can. We just try to keep the game moving smoothly. That’s the biggest thing: Keep it moving and keep it fair on both sides.”
To help combat the statewide shortage of officials for almost every high school sport, Jobe has spoken with some officiating candidates in their 20s. He tells them he wishes he had gotten involved earlier because he has been able to “make decent money, especially if you work JV and middle school games during the week and youth games on the weekends.”
The bottom line is that Jobe is having fun.
“It’s just a good way to stay involved with the game you grew up loving,” he said. “It gives you a different perspective on the game. It’s a blast, and I love doing it.”
