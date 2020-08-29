After more than a year living and traveling overseas, John Brady Cunningham is a changed man. He is more physically fit, having bicycled from Vietnam to India, and his eyes have been opened to the generosity and humanity of others.
For the past four months, Cunningham, a Sedalia native, has been locked down due to COVID-19 in the city of Udaipur in India. He was riding his bike through the countryside when he was stopped by police who told him he had to return to the city. He spent the first couple of months in a hotel.
“Normally that sounds like it could be a nightmare in India, because in some places it is like a third-world country … but I got really lucky and got locked down in a really nice city,” he said. “It was very serious at the beginning; they closed everything down within five hours.”
Masks were mandatory and people could only go outside four hours per day.
“Only grocery stores were open, nothing else – not one single kind of service or entertainment, anything like that,” he said.
In his travels through Vietnam, Thailand and India, everyone has worn masks consistently and those countries are opening up now internally, but they still are not open for international travel.
“Everybody is wearing their masks. I know masks are a huge controversy in America; it’s not even an issue here,” he said. “Everybody just wants to help each other out.”
The restrictions were lifted over time, and now restaurants and other businesses are open.
“Life feels a lot more like normal,” Cunningham said.
The travel bug bit Cunningham when he was a student at Parkview Elementary School. Local resident Randy Nadler would visit and share stories from his international travels with the students.
“This was before the internet so he would just show slides and tell the story. … It really made me want to travel so badly,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham’s original plan was to bicycle through South America, but a Vietnamese American friend wanted to go to Vietnam, so Cunningham decided to join him.
“He traveled with me for about a month and then he left. I bought a bicycle in Vietnam and I headed west toward India after cycling through Vietnam for a little bit,” Cunningham said. It took five months to make the trek from Vietnam to India.
He has grown accustomed to life without some of the conveniences that Americans take for granted, such as bathing with a bucket and a ladle at times instead of a running shower. However, 4G internet is in high capacity and inexpensive in Asia.
“I can get a signal in the middle of nowhere,” he said. “I have been in some of the most outback villages and even they have smartphones. Everything is primitive, made out of bamboo, but they still have a connection.”
Through his travels, Cunningham has tried to take in local cuisine but has passed on some things. In Vietnam, he did try something with dog meat because he did not want to disrespect his hosts. As he moved west into Thailand and India, most dishes are vegetarian. The change in diet and increased activity riding his bicycle have helped Cunningham become more fit.
Cunningham isn’t certain when he will be able to return home.
“Right now, it is looking kind of bad because of the coronavirus. Thankfully, where I am at, I have made really good friends who are looking out for me. I have met people’s families and they want to take me in. It is a really good place to be stuck,” he said. “If or when flights open up, I will think about it, but I’m actually really enjoying my time here.”
Through that time, Cunningham has had time for reflection.
“It sounds kind of corny but I have learned a lot about myself and I have learned even more about other people,” he said. “I think most people are really good and if they are being a jerk that day, maybe something bad happened to them. … One bad guy can ruin 10 people’s day.”
He has been overwhelmed by the number of people who have opened their doors for him. He has ridden into cities in the middle of the night and if no hotels are available “they are so nice and sweet, they take me in and put me in their house. Who gives a stranger that kind of trust? They care for you like you are part of their family, and that is how I want to treat people now.”
