Jordann Gregory quickly went from not knowing much of anything about the Kansas City Chiefs to spending game days helping get the team’s spirit horse, Warpaint, ready for its scoring celebration rides in Arrowhead Stadium.
“I wasn’t really a huge Chiefs fan, didn’t really know much about them, didn’t really follow them,” Gregory said. That is, until she started training quarter horses with Merle Arbo, who also is the trainer for the horses that serve as Warpaint for Chiefs games and public appearances. About five years ago, the woman who was assisting Arbo with Warpaint duties was getting ready to go to college; Gregory started lending a hand and eventually took over the job. In the process, she has become a big fan of the Chiefs but early on she realized the importance of her role.
“I was kind of nervous at first, because it is a pretty big deal,” she said. “After the first or second game that I got to help out, it set in; it was more real and now it is just exciting to go to every game and feel the excitement of everything that is going on at the stadium.”
On the morning of game days, Gregory goes to the barn where Warpaint is kept to get the horse ready. Arbo then transports the horse to the stadium, where it gets in a warmup on the field with Chiefs cheerleader Susie DeRouchey, who rides Warpaint at the games.
Next up is an appearance for an hour, where Chiefs fans can meet Susie and Warpaint, and Susie signs cards featuring a photo of her and the horse. Then there is a pregame parade around the stadium, which takes them into the tunnel to prepare for the pregame performance.
Gregory said her lifetime of experience showing animals is a benefit in her work with Warpaint. A member of the Gregory family of Houstonia, known throughout the agriculture world for their Polled Hereford cattle, she grew up in the show ring.
“I grew up showing cattle and the older I got … I slowly transitioned into showing horses,” Gregory said. “I love my cattle but I also love showing horses now, because with cattle you age out of showing, with horses you never age out.”
In her work with Warpaint, Gregory said she only has to focus on handling the animal since DeRouchey does all of the riding.
“You have to make sure (Warpaint) has been groomed properly and make sure she looks good and her tack is all ready,” said Gregory, who has ridden Warpaint only as an emergency fill-in for a warmup session.
She added that it takes a lot of practice to get a horse trained to perform in such a large, loud venue. The current Warpaint went to Chiefs games for about a year and a half before becoming the fulltime performer. On top of hours of riding time to get the horse ready, it also is fitted for earplugs. Gregory gladly allows Arbo to put those in before games.
“I let my trainer do it,” she said, with a laugh. “That’s his job.”
Arbo said Gregory’s experience with livestock is truly beneficial, primarily to keep DeRouchey and Warpaint safe, but also to keep the fans and stadium workers safe.
“When you have someone with experience around horses and livestock, they can anticipate what might set (the animal) off,” he said. “If you know about livestock in general, you have an idea of what is OK and what you need to watch out for.”
Gregory’s fulltime job is as a phlebotomist at Missouri Valley Physicians in Marshall. She will be getting married and moving, so this will be her final season working fulltime with Warpaint. She hopes to come back and fill in on game days when needed. Arbo knows he has work ahead training her replacement.
“It’s a big learning curve, and at some point it can be overwhelming,” he said. “It’s a lot like working at Disneyworld; there is an acclimation process. It always is invaluable when people get the experience so they know what to expect.”
Gregory’s work with Warpaint “is pretty important to me,” so she is focusing on her final season.
“I am pretty sad about it. I am going to miss it a lot,” she said.
