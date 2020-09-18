When it comes to Michael Nilson’s different abilities, he wants people to know, “I didn’t overcome them, work with them.”
Michael, a senior at Green Ridge High School, is active in cross country and track, along with being the school’s tiger mascot at athletic contests. Those accomplishments shine brighter, considering he was born premature, weighing only 13.7 ounces. He is legally blind, has ADHD and is diagnosed with Slow Processing Disorder, which causes him to pause and repeat sentence fragments as his brain searches for the right words to complete his thoughts.
“They told us he would be severely handicapped, so to be able to see him accomplish all of this, and to be who he is, is truly a miracle for all of us,” said his mother, Stephanie, in a conference call with the Nilson family. “It is a blessing and we are grateful for every single day because it could have been way worse.”
Michael quickly interjected, “Look at me now!”
When Michael looks at his senior year, he sees plenty of positives. He enjoys his English class, as he likes to read and write stories. Wearing the tiger costume and being the school mascot is his favorite, though.
“I love to cheer for my team,” he said. Michael’s support for his classmates at games is how he landed the mascot job.
“A lot of times at the ball games, he would get the crowd cheering and into the game,” Stephanie said, and that led to Michael being offered the chance to wear the tiger suit.
“One of the things I love to do while in the tiger costume is play around with the cheerleaders,” he said. “I also harass the coaches, I harass the ball players and they harass me, but it is all in good fun.”
One of his favorite moves is to shake his tiger tail at opposing fans, as well as at his friends.
After high school, Michael plans to go on a service mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Being a service mission, he will get to remain at home and serve in the community.
Eventually, he hopes to become an author, writing books about werewolves overcoming their condition. He is already working on a story called “Rougawolf,” a tale of werewolves and Rougarous, a French variation on the werewolf character. In his tale, the two live in separate, rival kingdoms filled with corruption; outcasts from both kingdoms come together to “create a democracy instead of tyranny,” Michael said. The story stresses the importance of free speech because without it, “People would be miserable,” he added.
Stephanie said Michael shares his stories with the family as he is writing them, and that Green Ridge teacher Tresa Twenter edits the stories and provides feedback.
“We are hoping to publish one of his books and send it out for friends and family to read,” Stephanie said.
Stephanie and Jeff Nilson, Michael’s father, agree that friends at school and church have been positive influences in Michael’s life.
“Everybody has been great with him,” Jeff said. “It has been awesome.”
Michael said his friends see past his different abilities.
“They see me like a human being, like one of them,” he said. “They see me as a child of God. They see me as who I am and if I hadn’t had the love and support that my parents have given me, if I had just given up, I wouldn’t have accomplished all of the stuff that I have.”
Jeff expressed pride in how Michael puts forth his best effort in all he does. Stephanie said, “He has had a lot of difficulties placed upon him and he has never complained. He has just plowed through it all.”
Michael offers a positive outlook on possibilities:
“One thing I want people to understand is my life is worth living. … For those who have less hope, who have no hope, let me remind them of this one simple quote: ‘Don’t let fear take over.’ Don’t let yourself be scared of what other people think of you. Don’t let anyone doubt you, don’t let anyone think, ‘Oh, you can’t accomplish anything.’ Because you can and you will – it doesn’t matter if you have a disability or not because you can still do anything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.