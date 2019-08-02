Ashley Caton says we all are going to leave this world the same way. She helps some people look their best when their time comes.
Caton, co-owner of Salon Bash with business partner Bobbie Houston, also is an on-call hairdresser for Rea Funeral Chapel. Some stylists are not comfortable working on the hair of the deceased, and Caton occasionally has friends and clients ask her what it is like.
“I tell them that it is weird how not weird it is for me,” she said. “I think having that positive experience the first time I did it really set the tone for me.”
When Caton’s grandmother, Winifred Ramey, died, the family all assumed Caton would do Granny’s hair for the funeral. At that point, Caton had never done hair for someone who died.
“I was really nervous about it and I didn’t know if I could do it. Then my sister told me I might as well do it because, ‘If anyone else does it, it is not going to look like her and you are going to be mad at yourself,’” Caton said.
One of her friends, Ida Zumsteg, had done hair for a funeral, so Caton asked about the experience. Zumsteg told her, “It is the last thing you can ever do for that person,” and Caton was sold. She went to Ewing-Schutte-Semler Funeral Home and curled and cut Granny’s hair, did her makeup and painted her fingernails.
“I’ll tell you what, Granny looked like a million bucks,” Caton said. “I had such a positive experience with that and it set the tone for the work that I do now. … It was special for me; it was the last thing I could do for my Granny.”
Later, when one of Caton’s clients was killed in a car accident, the family requested Caton do the deceased woman’s hair for the funeral at Rea Funeral Chapel. The family was pleased with the outcome, and now when Rea clients don’t have a hairdresser in mind, owner Brad Rea will call Caton in to do the job.
“It is important to have a hairdresser skilled enough to be able took at a picture provided by the family and be able to do their hair like that even if they have never done that person’s hair,” Rea said. “Frequently the photo is from when the person was much younger, or they might have been in a nursing home and had their hair cut short. … (Caton) does the best she can to make it look like that style out of what she has to work with.”
After graduating from high school, Caton took a year off and worked as a nanny. Her friends had started college, but she was uncertain about a career.
“When I finally figured it out I told them, ‘Guess what? I’m going to hair school.’ And they said, ‘Duh … You were always doing our hair and makeup in school.’ So I guess I always had it in me,” Caton said.
After working at a number of salons across town, three years ago she joined Houston to open Salon Bash. Caton’s favorite aspect of her job is creating transformations; clients will come in having a bad day or not feeling good about themselves and she gets to help make them change their mindset.
“Being a hairdresser, you are with people in so many different stages of their life,” she said. “I give kids their first haircut; I’m with women on their wedding day, I’m with women on their divorce day when they chop their hair off because they’re starting over. … I’ve been in this business 16 years; I have clients who I have seen once a month for the past 16 years. You develop relationships with people and I truly can say my clients are like my family.”
One of Caton’s most emotional challenges was doing hair for her brother, Adam Ramey, who died in 2015.
“That was very therapeutic for me,” she said, dabbing away a few tears. “I couldn’t control anything else, but I could control that. … My brother knew I would make him look good.”
For Rea, Caton is his first among a small group of hairdressers to contact if his clients need a stylist.
“Ashley is dependable and comes whenever I need her to, even if it is after hours,” Rea said. “(Families) all say that she did a great job. And if it doesn’t look like they want it, Ashley is always willing to come back and make whatever changes are needed.”
If Caton were to leave the hairdressing business she likely would work in a funeral home. It is another way to provide service to people in those monumental moments of life. For now, she will continue making lost loved ones look their best the last time their families see them.
“That’s what I do, that is my place,” she said. “I look at it as an honor, that I get to do that for the family and help them remember that person in the best way.”
