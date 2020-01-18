Many local residents’ most sorrowful days are made more bearable by Darrin Hartman’s musical gifts.
Hartman, who has taught vocal music at Sacred Heart School the past eight years, frequently is asked to perform sacred music at funeral Masses and services. He plays piano and organ, will sing traditional and requested songs and lead congregations in song.
“It is kind of an honor for me to be asked to do that,” he said. “I just love music and love working with people. I feel like that is my mission.”
Father Joe Corel of Sacred Heart Church sees the impact of Hartman’s efforts.
“When people are in the throes of grief, familiar music that gives honor, worship and yes, even praise to God is very comforting and helpful,” Corel said. “The number of times Darrin is contacted to lead the music at funerals is a testament to his abilities to bring comfort to the grieving through music.”
Hartman also serves as director of music at First Christian Church, where he collaborates with the Rev. Dr. Chad McMullin, the senior pastor.
“I have presided at about 80 funerals with Darrin and he is a voice of comfort and hope for those who are struggling with loss,” McMullin said. “God uses Darrin in powerful ways, and I am so grateful for him and all he does at our church and in our community.”
Hartman said funeral services are fairly similar, especially Catholic services, but there is one song he has been performing a lot lately, “Come to Jesus.”
“It really is a peaceful song. It is really about our life on Earth,” he said. While he likes that song, there are a couple that stand out as his favorites for these services.
“I like ‘Ave Maria’ and ‘Precious Lord Take My Hand.’ They just provide a sense of peace,” he said. “They make sense to me about our purpose in life and that coming to a close.”
The music bug bit Hartman in first grade when he played piano for his class. He earned a degree in vocal music from the University of Central Missouri and achieved his goal of becoming a music teacher. His favorite aspect of the job is seeing his students’ progress through the school year. Last year, he was named Sacred Heart’s Teacher of the Year.
“Sacred Heart School is incredibly blessed to have Darrin on faculty to lead our children in song,” Corel said. “More importantly, we are so blessed to have him teach our children how to use their God-given gifts of music to give honor and praise to God at the school Masses and throughout the day in his classes. He is extremely well liked by the students and fellow faculty members.”
At First Christian, Hartman directs the choir, organizes special music and incorporates guest performers, along with playing piano and organ for services and for the church’s praise team on Thursday nights. He enjoys collaborating with McMullin. Hartman said they “feed off each other;” McMullin tells Hartman his direction for a service then Hartman supports that message in what he called “a special bond.”
“Darrin is an incredible worship leader,” McMullin said. “He always brings his very best and his beautiful voice and talent on the piano are a true gift to First Christian. Darrin … works hard to have a great choir as well as a wonderfully diverse music ministry.”
Hartman is challenged to choose a favorite between singing and playing piano.
“I love them both equally,” he said. “I just really enjoy working with the kids and developing their voices, but at the same time I find so much enjoyment just sitting at the piano in worship and assisting in everyone else’s worship experience.”
Hartman and Corel both referenced a quotation from St. Augustine: “Whoever sings prays twice.”
“In order for a congregation at any Mass to sing, they must be led well,” Corel said. “Darrin has an excellent ability leading congregations in singing. This takes a special talent because we are not asking Darrin nor his choirs that he leads to perform while at Mass, but to embrace the congregation to lead them in singing.”
Hartman finds purpose in his talents.
“I believe God gave us music so we can pray without words,” he said.
