Editor’s note: This is the last in a series of looks at Pettis County seniors who are experiencing a nontraditional end to their high school careers and preparing for the next chapter in their lives.
Tanner Martin has big plans for the fall – attending Missouri S&T in Rolla to study engineering management – on one condition.
“As long as they actually have classes this fall and don’t do it all online, I am going to go down there this fall,” he said. “If they do it all online, I think I am going to defer and … go when they actually have classes.”
The La Monte High senior experienced distance learning and online classes this spring after the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of schools. At La Monte, course work was moved to Google Classroom, and those students without internet access received assignments as paper packets. Tanner was not a fan, as he believes he learns better in a traditional class with a teacher present. Like many area districts, La Monte accepted students’ third quarter grade as the final mark unless it improved with the fourth quarter distance learning assignments. Tanner was happy with where his grades were, so he devoted what previously was school time to his jobs at Woods and Menards.
During his high school career, Tanner was a perpetual motion machine. He played soccer, basketball and baseball, and was active in National Honor Society, Student Council, FBLA, FFA, Science Club and the Envirothon team.
“We’re a small school so normally everybody does everything,” he said. “Most of my friends were involved in most of the stuff I was in, so it was a way to spend some time after school with (them).”
Tanner said balancing his activities with athletics was not a challenge because his advisors and coaches understand the need to share students’ time. Many of his activities had after-school meetings on set days, so he would only miss a portion of practice.
Two areas where Tanner excelled were FFA and FBLA. Last year, La Monte advanced to the FFA state competition in forestry. During Tanner’s freshman year, business teacher Sindy Phillips convinced him to join FBLA and he earned third place in the district competition. That motivated him to want to compete at the state and national levels before he graduated.
This year, Tanner teamed with Jaden Harshner in the Banking and Financial Systems category, taking first in districts and seventh at the state competition; that finish qualified them for the upcoming national finals, which were scheduled for Salt Lake City but now will take place online.
Tanner and his Class of 2020 peers have missed out on traditions such as the Senior Walk, as well as prom and Commencement. The latter two have been rescheduled, but he’s not sure what those will look like. He also lost “just soaking in the end of our senior year.”
“It doesn’t really feel like we graduated since we are not at school right now,” he said. “Also, we didn’t have a proper good-bye to all of the underclassmen because some of them I don’t see on a regular basis.”
Tanner does get to see some of his friends, as they work together and still go hunting and fishing. His days have transitioned from the structure of “school, practice, work, homework, sleep” to working during the day and having afternoons and evenings free. Still, he has some advice for La Monte’s underclassmen.
“Don’t take anything for granted at all,” he said. “Take everything in; your high school years pass by faster than you think they will. We take a lot of things for granted until they are gone, and we don’t realize that until we don’t have them anymore.”
