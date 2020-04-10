Anne Kyle’s separate but symbiotic careers have given her insights into healing and hope, two areas that carry great meaning these days.
Kyle, who serves as rector for Calvary Episcopal Church and pastor for Christ & Trinity Lutheran Church, has been a registered nurse for 35 years. More than half of that time was spent in the area of public health, including seven years in public health emergency preparedness for the state of Missouri.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to alter daily life, Kyle said her healthcare background plays into how she functions as a pastor. She has discussed current conditions during her informal weekday video sessions on Facebook, urging viewers to be gentle with themselves and recognize that “taking care of yourself” is different for different people. While that self-care means regular exercise and a healthy diet for her, she stressed that is harder to accomplish for those “living closer to the margins.”
Kyle’s career change was no spur of the moment decision.
“I have sensed a call to ordained ministry for years, probably first when my son was in kindergarten,” she said. “I talk about the call to ordained ministry like a bee that sort of buzzes around us. I felt like I was swatting at the bee to try to shoo it away and eventually … I ran out of excuses and decided it was time to go to seminary.”
In 2012 she enrolled in Bishop Kemper School for Ministry in Topeka, Kansas, which is a cooperative among four Episcopal dioceses. After studying there for three years, she was ordained as an Episcopal priest in the summer of 2016. Even before she was ordained, Kyle had been approached by Calvary Episcopal to be its rector on a part-time basis; she became its full-time rector on the day of her ordination.
At the time Kyle was still working full-time in the state’s emergency management agency. She would travel from Jefferson City to Sedalia on Saturday, lead worship on Sunday morning at Calvary then drive home that evening. In the spring of 2017, Christ & Trinity and Calvary started talking about joining resources to bring Kyle into clergy work full time, as rector for Calvary and pastor for Christ & Trinity. In September of that year, the move became official.
With a statewide stay-at-home order in place, Kyle sees benefits in connecting with her congregations remotely.
“It is such a blessing to be going through this in a time when technology is so accessible,” she said. “People in both of my congregations … who haven’t for whatever reason been coming through the doors are experiencing worship on Facebook Live with us. The challenge for me is to ensure I am using technology that has the most chance of accessibility.”
One way she accomplishes that is providing a conference call line for the less tech-savvy members who still use landline phones.
“I want that person to be in worship with us just as surely as the person who is watching it on their smartphone or who is able to join a video conference,” Kyle said. “It has been very heart-warming for me how much my congregations are appreciating that.”
Heading into Easter Sunday, Kyle is preparing a message of hope.
“My favorite image in the Bible and my favorite image from Easter is of the empty tomb. I find that to be so hopeful and I want people to hang onto hope, to have hope and believe that their hope is well-placed,” she said. “I want people to dare to hope because living with hope and the promises of God and the surprise of that empty tomb are absolutely foundational to our belief as Christians.”
She also urges people to extend grace to themselves and others. Don’t fixate on what others are doing or not doing regarding social distancing and other health-related guidelines, she said, just do the best with your own situation. Above all else, don’t fear having hope.
“That doesn’t erase that we’re in a terribly difficult time,” she said. “Even when we know things are hard and even when we know we may experience tremendous loss, having hope is really important and really healthy.”
