Don Thomas lost a leg to cancer, but his attitude is summed up in the sticker on the back of his truck, which reads, “One-Legged Ass-Kicker.”
Thomas was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in June 2018. His doctor said if Thomas’s right leg was not amputated, his life expectancy was less than two months. Thomas’s reply was blunt.
“I told him, ‘Do what you’ve got to do because I’m not going to lay down and die,’” Thomas said. “I flat told him, ‘You don’t know who you are dealing with.’”
That unstoppable spirit is the cornerstone of Thomas’s life. The leg was amputated in October 2018 and Thomas vowed to maintain his quality of life.
“I told my wife I am going to do everything I enjoy doing and I refuse to let the change in my life stop me,” he said.
Along with continuing to bowl with the aid of a walker every Monday at Holiday Lanes in Marshall, Thomas also maintains and shows his black 1921 Ford Model T and vivid yellow 1931 Ford Model A at car shows across west central Missouri. He drove his Model T in the 2019 Sedalia Christmas Parade and took first place in the Special Interest group. He has won numerous first place trophies with the Model T at car shows due to his prep work and attention to detail.
When car show season starts around April, Thomas said he can be found “out in the driveway washing vehicles and polishing chrome.” To prepare for a show, he spends two days on detail work.
“It’s a labor of love to work with these cars,” he said, noting his favorite part of the shows is “the joy of looking at vehicles that people really take pride in. You don’t realize how much work is involved in these vehicles.”
Thomas purchased his Model T and Model A and has made alterations to them. His drive to build a vehicle rather than buy one led him to his current project: building a 1946 Chevy truck. He got a good deal on a late model 1978 Chevy ¾-ton four-wheel drive truck and is in the process of putting a ’46 body on it. When it is done, it will be sturdy enough to pull his 20-foot enclosed car hauler, so it will be both functional and for display at shows.
“I get out of my wheelchair and I get down on the ground and I do what I’ve got to do,” he said. “Whether I get in a little rolling chair or a creeper or lay down on the ground – I’ve pulled motors and transmissions sitting in a wheelchair.”
While Thomas tries to be as self-reliant as possible, the amputation has brought about some changes.
“I was always the type of person who did not ask for help, I helped other people. With losing the leg to cancer, I have had to learn in the past 15 months that Superman has two legs; sometimes you have to ask for help,” he said.
That assistance often comes from his wife, Angie, who has been by his side through everything. She finds his outlook on life inspiring.
“A lot of people get depressed, and he has his down moments and bad days, but he has his pets to help him and he is part of a cancer support group, which is a big positive,” Angie said. She also asks Thomas to assist with everyday tasks around the house to keep him busy and productive.
Thomas offers a simple encouragement for anyone facing a health issue or other adversity: “No matter what the diagnosis is and no matter what the doctor says, the biggest part of your well-being is staying positive. Whether your positivity comes from religion, comes from your family, your friends (or) yourself, positivity is the best part of your treatment.”
Other keys are finding something that fosters pride and joy and accepting help from others.
“Find one thing that gives you positivity in life and expand from there,” Thomas said. “If it wasn’t for the commitment of my wife to me surviving, I would not be here today. You have to find one thing in your life that gives you joy and accept the help of loved ones when you need it.”
Since the amputation, all of Thomas’s scans have come back clear but he has not been designated as cancer-free. He’s positive that day is coming soon, and he remains focused on living his best life.
“It takes me three times as long to do stuff, but when it is done, I can say I did it,” he said. “It is an adjustment, but positive attitude is all it takes.”
