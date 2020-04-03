Children and their well-being are always at the forefront of Christine Manuel’s thoughts.
Manuel has spent the past 20 years working for the Sedalia School District 200 food service, first as a cashier at Horace Mann and Skyline elementaries and now in the service’s office, where her primary duty is verifying free and reduced-price meal eligibility. She spent a decade at Skyline, where she knew the name of every student who came through the line.
“At first, I almost didn’t take (her current job) just because I didn’t want to leave the kids. I felt like they were my kids at Skyline,” she said.
Rowena Nickell, Sedalia 200 food service manager, said Manuel has made a significant difference since the move.
“She does an amazing job; she is very detail oriented she has a good system,” Nickell said. “We capture a large number of (eligible) children who slipped through the cracks in previous years when it was done at the building level.”
The past two weeks, Manuel and a collection of other food service workers have been making a difference by packing meals for Sedalia students who are out of school due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each meal bag contains breakfast and lunch; the bags are delivered by First Student buses and handed out by Sedalia 200 staff volunteers.
“It’s a really great experience to see everybody pitching in. When I have seen the kids, they were excited to get the meals, and that makes it worth it,” Manuel said.
The meals are provided to students with no questions asked.
“Sure, there are kids who don’t have to have them, but I don’t think the community understands – because they are not around these kids all day, every day – you can tell the kids who need it and there are a lot of them in this district,” she said, calling the meal deliveries “a wonderful thing because the kids can’t go anywhere or do anything right now, so at least they have something to look forward to every day.”
While making sure students don’t go hungry is a priority for Manuel, the youth outreach effort that is most personal for her is Willow Rose’s Country for the Kids Toy Drive, an annual effort that is a tribute to her granddaughter, Willow Rose, who fell victim to cancer at just 5 years old.
Manuel’s son, 2011 Missouri State Fair Idol winner Ryan Manuel, started the charity and a Facebook page to promote it before Willow Rose died. Ryan now lives in Lawrence, Kansas, where he works and performs. He gets a lot of people from that area to contribute monetary donations and silent auction items, which are bid on during a benefit concert. The Manuel family takes the proceeds and shops for patients at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, where Willow Rose received her treatments. Last year they raised almost $10,000, allowing them to purchase items including iPads and laptop computers requested by child cancer patients.
“If you ever went to Children’s Mercy, you would donate to them if you saw the kids there,” Manuel said.
Willow Rose wanted to go to the mountains, but she never made it there. Last year, over the week before Easter, Manuel and her family filled 24 plastic eggs with a Hershey’s Kiss and a note telling Willow Rose’s story; the notes included a request that those who found an egg contact the Manuels. They placed the eggs at restaurants, gas stations and other stops from Sedalia all the way to Colorado. Two people responded and Manuel said one of them has been a consistent follower of Team Willow.
This year, they had plans to leave 75 eggs along Willow Rose’s Easter Trail, “but now we can’t so we’ll make it bigger and better next year,” Manuel said. “We’re trying to make her live on.”
During Manuel’s time as Skyline’s cashier, her husband, Dean, made fun of her because when they went to Walmart, students would call out, “Hey, Miss Chris,” or come over and give her a hug.
“Everywhere I went, there was someone from Skyline that I knew and they would holler from the other side of the store,” she said. “Then their parents would look at me thinking, ‘Who is she?’ before the kids told them I was a lunch lady.”
That connection with students has been vital for Manuel. Today, while continuing to help ensure children are fed, she’s enjoying reconnecting with the food service crew.
“She is very good at fitting in, doing whatever she needs to do,” Nickell said. “She likes to crack jokes, she likes to scare people; she keeps us all on our toes. We have a good time with her. The district is fortunate to have her.”
