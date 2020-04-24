Editor’s note: This is one in a series of looks at Pettis County seniors who are experiencing a nontraditional end to their high school careers and preparing for the next chapter in their lives.
Savannah Townsend has heard the pushback, younger students at Northwest High School saying she and her fellow Class of 2020 members are being overly dramatic about how much has been stripped from their senior year.
“You honestly don’t know how you will feel about it until it happens to you,” she said. “I’ve had to stand up for my classmates a couple of times.”
Savannah had a lot on her plate for her final semester of high school. She is president of Northwest’s FFA chapter, a manager for the Mustangs baseball team and is involved with the school’s new drama club, which had a performance scheduled for early May. All of that was shelved when the coronavirus pandemic forced the Pettis County R-V district, and districts across the country, to close for the balance of the school year.
The FFA state convention was to be held this past week and Savannah was looking forward to returning after competing last year in milk quality and products. This year she and her teammates were practicing for the meats evaluation and technology event. Starting in January, they had practice sessions at 7 a.m. twice a week.
“Our team was starting to get really good at it,” she said. “Unfortunately, we had to cancel all those events.”
Also canceled are all spring sports. Savannah was anticipating the baseball season and everything new it was going to provide. The Mustangs have a new head coach and since all the starting players from last year graduated, “It was going to be a whole new team,” she said. “It was definitely going to be very different, but I was excited to see how they would do.”
The shift from the classroom setting to distance learning has been a challenge, but she also is taking two online courses, composition and public speaking, through State Fair Community College. Beyond the course content, Savannah has discovered something about herself through this process.
“I have learned that I do not like looking at a computer screen for 12 hours a day. I try to get away from it as much as I can,” she said. “I don’t think I could ever do (completely) online school. I like learning in person; I feel like I don’t learn as much (online) as I do in person.”
Savannah also misses the personal connection with her teachers and school counselor, Katie Walker.
“We are pretty close with all of our teachers because it is such a small school,” she said. “I miss my teachers a lot. I knew that was going to be something hard once I graduated, but we never really got to say goodbye.”
Savannah will continue her education at SFCC through the A+ Program, before moving on to the University of Missouri-Columbia or Missouri State University in Springfield to earn a degree in accounting. In her plan, she would spend some of her junior year as an accounting intern at a business in Sedalia and after graduation would open a one-woman accounting firm here focused on agribusiness clients. She also intends to give back to her alma mater.
“Hopefully, I can (fund) my own FFA scholarship,” she said. “That is my big goal.”
The past couple of years, Savannah also has been connected with DeFeet, an organization “dedicated to educating Pettis County about mental health and suicide prevention by providing trainings, speakers and support groups,” according to its website (defeet.org). She is concerned for students for whom school is their way to escape negative environments.
“I hope that everyone stays strong through this,” Savannah said, acknowledging “people with depression forced to stay home and kids who need to get away from home and can’t.”
Through the school closure, Savannah has been spending more time outside and thinking about her classmates.
“It is kind of sad that I don’t get to talk with them that much,” she said. “In the summer, it is pretty much the same thing so it is like we are starting our summer a lot sooner.”
