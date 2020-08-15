When it comes to quilts, Rebecca Schnakenberg wants everyone to pick their words carefully.
“A lot of people call quilts ‘blankets,’ and it makes my blood boil,” she said.
Schnakenberg has been quilting for more than 25 years, but she is careful about her vocabulary there, too. She said she is not really a quilter since she primarily focuses on creating tops – the designed, display portion of a quilt. Schnakenberg makes tops, then sends them to other quilters to finish with batting and backing.
She got started in quilting when her daughter, Lea Ann, left home after graduating from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a journalism degree. Lea Ann now works in Turkey as a radio and television editor.
“When she left home, I didn’t have anybody fun to sew for anymore, and I have always loved quilts. I started taking classes and learned how to quilt myself,” Schnakenberg said.
Also a Mizzou grad with a degree in home economics, Schnakenberg admits, “One of my first loves is teaching.” After working as an extension agent in Warsaw, she moved to Cole Camp, where she taught for 15 years. She then worked for 25 years as an insurance agent.
The education bug kept calling, and about a decade ago, she started teaching quilting as part of The LearningForce program at State Fair Community College. She has a core group of about five students who have been with her for years. The students bring their own sewing machines, irons and other tools to the class sessions, which sadly have been curtailed due to the pandemic.
“My classes are a community effort to finish a quilt; everybody helps everybody,” Schnakenberg said. “The teacher learns as much as the students do.”
Schnakenberg has created three handmade quilts from start to finish, all of them staying in her family. That is fitting, as she sees quilting as a tribute to history and family roots. In the days of westward expansion, it was a skill of necessity; women riding on benches in covered wagons were creating something useful from scraps of worn-out clothing and aprons.
“Today, we do it as a hobby, but those skills that our grandmothers and great-grandmothers passed down through the ages are still being used,” she said. “It’s a thing of history; we use patterns based on history.”
Schnakenberg is proud to have been part of a group that created a quilt called “Cole Camp 1861,” commemorating the Battle of Cole Camp. She also stressed that there are three layers to a quilt: the top, the batting and the backing.
“If it does not have those three elements, it is not a quilt, it’s a cover,” she said.
In her classes, most students work with traditional, basic patterns, including log cabin and double wedding ring. Others try more modern designs; one recently worked on a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired pattern.
“Most quilters follow the patterns pretty well. A lot of them are not designers, but they are in some respects because they choose their colors well and the patterns they use. That is what I try to help them with – colors and techniques when they make their tops,” Schnakenberg said.
While her SFCC class won’t meet again until the end of this month, Schnakenberg plans to continue teaching privately and is looking to secure a space that will allow for social distancing. Those interested can contact her at rschnakenberg38@gmail.com or through The LearningForce at SFCC.
While quilting’s cornerstone is in tradition, it allows for some creativity, as well.
“Quilting is an adventure because … a pattern is just a suggestion. What the maker does with that pattern is be very creative,” Schnakenberg said.
