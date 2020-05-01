Editor’s note: This is one in a series of looks at Pettis County seniors who are experiencing a nontraditional end to their high school careers and preparing for the next chapter in their lives.
Where other members of the Class of 2020 see dark clouds, Sarah Bradbury is focused on the rays of light that break through.
The Smith-Cotton High School senior is embracing the changes brought on by school closures forced by the coronavirus. She is learning new skills including video conference classes and has seen her email writing become more professional.
“I love online school. I feel it has prepared me more for college than going to class eight hours a day, doing the same thing,” she said. “In college, you might go to class two hours a day and (distance learning) is just more flexible for me.”
Sarah’s school career has been busy, and that was amplified this year. She is commander of Smith-Cotton JROTC’s Charlie Company, captain of the national champion all-female Raiders team, a drum major for the S-C Tiger Pride Marching Band and a member of National Honor Society, FCCLA and the S-C track and field team, where she competes in the throwing events.
This also was her second year on the JROTC armed drill team, which saw inclement weather keep them from traveling to meets earlier this spring and COVID-19 stay-at-home orders end their hopes of traveling to Florida for the National High School Drill Team Championships. This year’s armed team has many freshmen, which Sarah said is not ideal when competing on the national stage.
“I was feeling confident enough that everybody would mix well and control their nerves. Sadly, we’ll never find out but I am really confident in what they have for the future,” she said. “I am really thankful for the community and that they were able to support us with or without our meets.”
A trumpet player in band, Sarah made “a big jump” to become a drum major this year.
“I personally wasn’t ready for it,” she said. “I kind of wanted to be a section leader but duty called and I was able to step up to the challenge with my friend, Emily Beltran, who helped me through the whole process.”
Being one of two on-field leaders for the band “was time-consuming, but definitely worth it. Some people learn a completely new instrument, or someone might go from playing an instrument to (color) guard and it is wonderful to see them adapt and learn new skills.”
Sarah, who is joining the U.S. Army National Guard, is one of nine S-C seniors who in February participated in a live enlistment ceremony in conjunction with the Army and the International Space Station. With the entire S-C JROTC battalion watching along, U.S. Army Col. Andrew Morgan, currently aboard the space station, administered the oath of office to enlistees across the country.
“It was awesome,” said Sarah, who leaves for basic training at the end of this month. “It was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience and to be in front of the entire battalion was just so cool. … It made me feel that I was on the right path.”
Along that route, she plans to attend the University of Central Missouri to major in public relations. There is a possibility she will go active with the Guard; she would like to combine what she learns in the military and at college to one day work at a U.S. Embassy.
One of the significant challenges Sarah has faced was the unexpected death of her mother, Sherry, when Sarah was in eighth grade. Sarah’s father, Russell, has made certain that every day she and her older brother, Steven, have something to be happy about.
“I have learned that it is really important to cherish time with people,” Sarah said. “Since my mom passed away, every moment now has just been (focused on) remembering the good times.”
Sarah misses visiting with friends at lunch and seeing the growth of her younger cadets in Charlie Company, but has found the time out of school to be relaxing. She and Steven, a senior at Truman State University in Kirksville, have gone fishing and hunting together and are simply enjoying family time with their dad.
Sarah hopes other seniors will pause to focus not on those clouds but on the light.
“There is a lot of support going around for the seniors, which is amazing. I just personally see it as this isn’t a time to be sad,” she said. “There are generations before us, like during World War I and II, where those seniors had an even worse experience with their high school career. We should be grateful for the time that we had.”
