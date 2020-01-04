Rex Jeffress became interested in taekwondo for the wrong reasons but has made it a key part of his life for the right reasons.
Jeffress turned to martial arts as a way to seek retribution against those who had bullied him. He grew up in Syracuse and went to high school in Tipton, graduating in 1978. At the time, “There were a lot of bullies in Tipton when it came to coming in from another school,” he said. “A lot of people thought they were better than other people. … I had to endure that for four years.”
After graduating, he wanted to learn martial arts to defend himself and seek revenge against those who had bullied him. In 1980, Jeffress found a martial arts club in Boonville, where his mindset was quickly reversed.
“I learned from my instructor that if he heard of us getting into a fight or if we had anything to do with starting a fight, he would kick us out,” Jeffress said.
The club, made up of about a dozen people, provided a family atmosphere; the members hung out together on weekends and Jeffress went from feeling like an outsider to being part of a group. He also learned that taekwondo is a self-defense discipline that is built on five tenets: courtesy, integrity, perseverance, self-control and indomitable spirit.
After earning his black belt in 1984, he started teaching taekwondo, initially in Syracuse then moving to Sedalia in 1986. His club, Sedalia Taekwondo, had anywhere from 15 to 140 students over the years. One of them, Olivia Smith, started training with Jeffress when she was just 5 years old.
“He taught me and all of his students that taekwondo isn’t about just defending yourself, it’s about taking care of yourself and others. He taught us to always be kind to one another and treat others fairly,” Smith said. “He taught us that we have to do everything with integrity because success isn’t really success if you had to cheat and deceit your way to the top.”
Jeffress drives a truck for Baughman Feed in Sedalia, so he had to put Sedalia Taekwondo on the shelf. He still works occasionally with Syracuse Taekwondo; “It keeps me involved, keeps me in shape,” he said.
Smith said the training Jeffress provided her and her fellow students was pivotal.
“The most important thing I have learned from Rex is respect. Not only respect for authority, but respect for others and respect for myself,” she said. “You treat everyone fairly and justly because that’s how you would want to be treated. … (Y)ou have to respect yourself to get anywhere in life. He taught me that respect can be given and taken away just as easily. He taught me that it is always a two-way street.”
While his training time has been reduced, Jeffress still enjoys his role as a teacher.
“Knowledge will get you out of a lot of things before brute strength will,” he said. “There is one word I never thought I would really understand when I was growing up in martial arts: diplomacy.”
Jeffress still sees a lot of potential students arrive with the same mindset he had when he started martial arts training.
“They think that’s what it is about, ‘You’re going to teach me to beat somebody up,’” he said. “Well, no, I’m not but there are other instructors out there who will.”
Before signing up, Jeffress encourages parents to attend a couple of classes to see how the instructor treats students and their parents.
Smith sees Jeffress as a father figure and calls him “one of the most disciplined, hard-working, compassionate, charismatic and genuine people you will ever meet.”
“He always pushed me to work hard, and he always saw the potential in me,” Smith said. “He helped me see that potential, as well. He never gave up on me, and he always gave me constructive criticism on what I needed to work on. He showed me by example how to be a good person and taught me how to kick some ass, as well. He is genuinely one of the best people I have ever met in my entire life.”
