The road to Riley Moore’s goal is taking him an ocean and half a continent from home.
Riley, a Sedalia native, has been selected for a school-and-soccer program in England that will give him the opportunity to be immersed in the game he loves while pursuing a university degree.
Through the International Soccer Academy at Northumbria University in Newcastle, Riley will travel with high-level coaches for three years and play in the lower tiers of English soccer. His schedule will be business classes through the day followed by two hours of soccer. While U.S. colleges must adhere to NCAA or NAIA regulations on practice times, in this program teams can practice seven days a week.
“It will just be school and soccer, pretty much,” Riley said. “I’ll get to live and breathe it.”
Soccer has been a constant in Riley’s life. He played in Sedalia’s Paul Klover program and was an impact player for the Smith-Cotton boys soccer team through his junior year of high school. His family moved to Colorado before his senior year, where he graduated from Steamboat Springs High School this past spring. He said his senior season was “OK, it wasn’t as good as any of my Smith-Cotton seasons,” but he did post the state’s season high for assists with 30.
Riley’s play with Sporting Blue Valley, an elite club team in the Kansas City area, led to Northumbria officials reaching out to him.
John Moore, Riley’s father, said his son wanted to keep playing at higher levels so they looked at some schools in Germany because Riley has taken four years of German. The drawback was there weren’t any integrated programs.
“At 18 years old, a lot of players are playing professionally, and college is not an option,” John said. With Northumbria’s program, “To play at the higher levels and get your degree seemed like a win-win.”
Riley will report in the fall, but he’s spending time in Sedalia getting ready.
“I have a training regimen that I have to do as far as weights and conditioning,” he said. “And I have been getting consistent touches on my own, trying to get my game up to that level of speed.”
Helping him keep his game on point are former S-C teammates Alex Esquivel, Tanner McFatrich, Zach Morrison, Colby Edgar, Connor Blackburn and Landon Naylor, who join him for workouts every other afternoon. A few summers ago, Riley and Esquivel spent about three weeks playing soccer in England and staying at a university there; he believes that experience will be helpful as he works to adapt to his new surroundings.
Riley’s destination is familiar to John, a longtime fan of English Premiere League team Newcastle United. Northumbria is basically across the street from where Newcastle United plays, St. James’ Park.
John knows the transition from American high school athlete to university student and aspiring professional player will be a challenge.
“It is a big commitment; it is going to take a lot to be able to do both at the same time in a new town, in a new country,” John said. That transition will be difficult for him as a parent, too.
“I’m sure there will be times when it is hard but the thing that will make it easier is knowing how hard (Riley) has worked and the opportunity he is taking advantage of – he is doing what he wants to do,” John said. “He’s gotten to play soccer at a pretty high level in Kansas City, but this is an even higher level. … He’ll have the coaching and the facilities and will be playing with high-level players to see what he is capable of.”
Riley is up for the challenge and is “looking forward to being in a community that is pretty much soccer all the time.” John is hopeful that local players find some promise in Riley’s journey.
“It is cool that someone from Sedalia is doing this,” John said. “There are a lot of kids playing soccer … in Paul Klover and with clubs in Kansas City and they want to go college. They will see somebody local hitting that level. … Hopefully that will inspire some of these younger kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.