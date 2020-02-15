If you want to catch up with Reed Mergen, be prepared to move pretty fast.
The Green Ridge High junior is a FFA state qualifier in archery, operates his own business creating art pieces out of reclaimed farm materials, is restoring an old tractor and has participated in multiple varsity sports. As if that’s not enough, he also helps his parents, Kari and Matt Mergen, around the family farm.
Green Ridge FFA is the hub of Reed’s activities. His interest in the program started before he entered high school, then as a freshman he became immersed.
“There are a lot of kids in it and a lot of people enjoy it,” he said. “You learn a lot about business in that class; last year we learned how to do taxes. There are endless opportunities, it is not only agriculture.”
Reed came up with the idea for his business, Reed’s Rustics, two years ago. He was “making little stuff in our shop at home,” and decided to take some items to a family Christmas gathering, where he made a lot of sales. That success prompted him to create a Facebook business page to expand his sales opportunities. He also has items available in That One Place Market in downtown Sedalia.
After his early success, FFA advisor Cheryl Ficken said he could turn Reed’s Rustics into a good FFA Supervised Agricultural Experience project. Most of the materials Reed uses are from his family’s farm.
“II call it ‘authentic Mergen barn metal’ or ‘authentic Mergen barb wire,’” he said.
Customers put in a request and with Kari’s help, Reed makes a stencil. He then traces the outline on a piece of metal and uses a plasma cutter freehand to cut the design.
“Nothing is computerized,” Reed said.
One of the more unique items he has made is a 7-and-a-half-foot tall Bigfoot silhouette for one of his Matt’s work friends.
“He messaged me one day and asked, ‘Can you make this for me?’ and I said I would give it a try,” Reed said. “My dad and I worked on that for a couple of hours in the shop.”
Ficken said Reed is “a naturally talented craftsman” and the SAE program allows students like him to use classroom instruction in real-world applications.
“We took what he was already interested in with designing and building and created an opportunity for it to earn him income,” Ficken said. “Starting a business reinforces the lessons of financial record keeping, along with new experiences such as marketing, pricing, and invoicing.”
Another of Reed’s passions is restoring a 1945 John Deere Model B tractor, which he found online and purchased. He was working on it at home when Ficken suggested he bring it into the school shop to work on for another SAE project.
“The main goal is to get it running, then get it painted,” he said. “I would like to have it in the tractor parade at the (Missouri State Fair). It will not be used out in the field because after I restore it I want it to stay nice. It is pretty much only going to be used in parades and for shows.”
Reed started competing in archery as a freshman, and at the Cole Camp Archery tournament on Feb. 8, he shot 275 out of 300 to qualify for the state finals.
“I finally got it. I have been close every single year but this year my ag teachers pushed us a little harder,” he said.
Reed is in his first year studying welding at the Career and Technology Center at State Fair Community College. His life plans include attending a trade school for welding to earn an associate’s degree and gain more business education. He wants to work for a welding company or start his own welding business to create custom parts and continue making artistic pieces. For now, he enjoys his time at CTC.
“It’s nice to get away from school for two hours and work on what I like to do – and it will help with my career after high school,” he said.
Reed is quick to credit both of his parents for the opportunities he has seized, but the time working with Matt is truly special.
“My dad pushes me; he sees what I am capable of and supports me,” Reed said. “If I didn’t have him, I don’t know what I would do.”
With all he has going on, Reed’s favorite focus is restoring the tractor.
“So much has to go on with it,” he said. “You have to make sure you are putting things in the right spots and not messing it up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.