Idle time is not an option for Mike Zawodny. While he still works a full-time schedule, his favorite hour each week is spent at Washington Elementary School, serving as a mentor for a young student.
Born and raised in St. Joseph, Zawodny spent most of his working life in the automobile industry. In 2008, he retired and moved to Sedalia where his daughter, Michelle Hofstetter, works.
“At least I thought I (retired) for about six months,” he said. “I got bored, but I had some background in the newspaper business in circulation, so I went to work (at the Sedalia Democrat). I worked there for three years before I retired again, and that lasted three months. Then I went to Walmart to start working part-time … one thing led to another and I’m still working.”
When Zawodny moved to Sedalia, Hofstetter was a teacher at Washington.
“In passing one day, she said, ‘Hey, we’ve got a really good program that I think someone like you would be a benefit for.’ I got started as soon as I came down here,” he said. “I love that program.”
Hofstetter, now the school’s counselor, pairs adult mentors with students. Mentors are asked to devote just an hour a week to their mentee. Zawodny meets up with his student, third grader Zackary McNair, on Mondays during a designated time that doesn’t interfere with integral class work. They typically have lunch together, talk and play games.
“I think the reason my daughter paired me with Zack is we are alike. I can’t sit down, I can’t be still, I have to have something to do. Zack has a lot of energy … he likes to play games or build with Legos. He’s an intelligent young man.”
Over the years, Zawodny has been a mentor for six students, “and every one of them has been different,” he said.
“Like all the mentors at Washington, my dad has left a long-lasting footprint. Every student deserves a loving, supportive, cool adult to spend 1-to-1 time with,” Hofstetter said. “I believe that my father, like all our mentors, offers a special, beautiful time in the school day for our students to feel exceptionally important. All of our students would love a mentor. I believe that my dad has helped his mentees feel loved, important and heard.”
The value of the program is not just for the students.
“Generally, I get more out of it – and I think most of the mentors do – than the mentees do. It’s a tremendous program and they need so, so many more,” Zawodny said. “When I am out on the playground, students will come ask me, ‘When do you think I’ll get a mentor?’ and I tell them I don’t handle that. They could use two or three times as many as they’ve got. If anybody has just an hour a week, that is really all it takes.”
Washington currently has 30 mentors. Hofstetter said before the Sedalia 200 district extended Spring Break as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, First Christian Church associate pastor Chance McMullin recruited several adults who were ready to be paired with students.
“I can’t wholly speak on behalf of our mentors, but over the years, some have directly told me that they think that they gain more than the students,” Hofstetter said. “Their hearts are filled as they leave each week. Washington’s Mentor Program is a force; we are in our 16th year of implementation, and something of that tenure warrants admiration. It is very much a huge part of the heartbeat of Washington.”
In his first year as a mentor, Zawodny was paired with a first-grade boy who moved out of Washington’s boundaries. Last year, while he was at work, Zawodny heard someone say, “Mr. Mike.” It was that student.
“He’s a senior now and quite the young man,” Zawodny said, noting that the reunion “was one of the best things that ever happened to me.”
While schools are out of session at least through April 3, Sedalia-area adults who want to become mentors or learn more about the program can contact Hofstetter via email at hofstetterm@sedalia200.org.
“If you have an hour a week to spare, there is not a better way to spend it,” Zawodny said.
