Four months in, and we’re still waiting for the gutted bathroom to be brought into the 21st century. I dream for the day I will have a shower stall large enough for me to turn around in (Mother, forgive my ending that sentence with a preposition). It is coming, I know, but we’re getting impatient.
Thinking that we would be miles ahead of where we are right now, weeks ago, we ordered a new dishwasher and a new stove for what will in this century become an updated larger kitchen.
Our old dishwasher was all right, but it wasn’t built to handle the dishes, cutting boards, pots, and pans that Max and I use daily. I had been pleased with the dishwashers we purchased for the “old” house, and so we ordered another and decided to sell the old dishwasher when the time came. We received notification that the new dishwasher would arrive on Aug. 1 with delivery on Aug. 3. Because it would take a few days to sell the dishwasher, we listed it on the Sunday prior to the new one’s arrival at the store.
I sent the necessary pictures to the Garage Sale Guru before I left for church at 10, thinking we would have a few days without a dishwasher, which though inconvenient, was doable.
Two-and-a-half hours later, I walked in and saw Max, who had not gone to church that day, sitting on the floor unhooking the dishwasher. “They’re coming to pick it up at 3,” he said in a panicked voice.
Promptly at 3, the buzzer sounded the loud squawk that annoys the cat, and a happy man picked up his new old dishwasher. We washed dishes – OK, Max washed dishes – for a week. I did get paper plates and plastic forks to minimize his discomfort, but I was reminded about how grateful I am to have a dishwasher.
Then the new stove came in. We weren’t selling the old stove; the oven door didn’t close very well, so that heat escaped and made the door so hot that I burned my arm. I didn’t want someone else getting hurt, so we asked the store to take away the old when they brought the new.
Though I was disappointed that I couldn’t have a gas cooktop – our new home doesn’t have a gas line – I was excited to try an induction stove. A few of my friends had reported good experiences with them, and I thought they were worth a shot.
Well, they delivered the new stove while I was in court, and when I came home, it was in the middle of the kitchen floor in a box. I had mistakenly thought they were going to install it, so we had to call someone to do that chore. Fortunately, he was able to come within a short time that afternoon.
When he arrived, he was perturbed because, with the stove, the delivery team had also taken the cord he needed, so he had to buy one. He returned much later, cord in hand, but not the cord he needed. Those were not available because of COVID-19, so he had to buy the materials to put in a new outlet that matched the only type cord available.
He completed his task in short order, and we were ready to cook! That’s when we discovered that most of our pans don’t work on an induction stove. Induction pans must be magnetic, and I was surprised to find that our saucepans were not. Nor was the Revere Ware Dutch oven I carried with me to Sedalia from my Kansas City home. The ones that worked? The three cheap ones that we purchased from Costco years ago.
So now, we wait for our new cheap Costco pans to be delivered, and we wash our three induction-ready pans in our new dishwasher.
Sometime soon, we’ll have a new bathroom, and sometime later, we’ll have a larger kitchen. Until then, I’ll just have to live with the construction dust and the building materials in the living room. Oh, well. I have a good dishwasher and an oven that won’t burn my arm. That will have to do for now.
